Why Water Is Usually Bottled And Only Rarely Canned

The thing people are most attracted to when it comes to canned water is the environmental element. Aluminum is usually easier to recycle than plastic in the United States, and it can often be reused more efficiently, whereas single-use plastic bottles are much less appealing in this day and age. There's also the desire to avoid microplastics, as water in a plastic bottle can absorb tiny plastic particles over time. But aside from that (and maybe the unfortunate reality that a percentage of bottled water is just repackaged tap water), bottled water hasn't had a lot of bad press over the years.

Canned water, on the other hand, still suffers from many of the issues that plastic solved years ago. The lack of reseal-ability is possibly the biggest one. Unlike cracking open a can of Diet Coke or a beer, which will typically be enjoyed in one sitting, water is usually something people carry with them. It's in their bags, in their cars, or being held as they go about their day. When it comes to convenience, it's hard to beat a bottle. And canning does affect flavor ever so slightly, too — many people don't enjoy that subtle metallic taste that canned water can have.

For now, bottles continue to dominate the water market. They are undeniably more practical while being cheaper for the manufacturer to produce. While canned water is slowly carving out its own lane, and we're intrigued to see how it goes especially in regards to sustainability, it still has a long way to go to catch up.