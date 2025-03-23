Why Your Tap Water Might Be Giving You A Less-Than-Perfect Cup Of Tea
If your fresh cup of tea tastes less than perfect, the culprit might be your tap water. In a drink as simple to craft as this one, subtleties matter, and even something as simple as the type of water you use to brew tea can affect the taste.
Tap water might be the most accessible water to use to brew tea, but it's not always the best. The quality of tap water varies across the nation, as the natural minerals found in each city's water supply is different. From lakes to reservoirs, some of these sources are also infused with minerals or chemicals to make the water safe. If your district isn't necessarily known for pure-tasting tap water, you might want to explore other brewing options. Taste from the tap yourself first to see what you're working with.
If the water isn't up to snuff, that doesn't always mean you have to go straight to expensive bottled water. Invest in a water filter first. Options like this 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher are convenient because you can keep them stored in the fridge and pour as needed. It's also good to boil cold water instead of warm. Warm water drawn straight from the tap has a better chance of holding onto excess minerals found in the pipes. That said, filtration systems for the tap are also available for those who prefer that method.
If all else fails, use bottled water
While water filters can help remove impurities found in tap water, it's not a perfect fix. These tools can eliminate most taste-altering compounds, but not all. Minerals such as limescale or chlorine might still be floating around. If these chemicals are coming through in your tea, it's time to add bottled water to the cart.
Bottled water is not just repackaged tap water. Many of these of these brands add minerals for taste. This means bottled water gets major points for consistency in flavor, while the taste of tap or filtered water can vary slightly every day. To brew the perfect cup of tea, experiment with different bottled water brands to find which one works best for you. If you need a little help, you can read about our best-tasting bottled water brand.
It really does matter how you brew your tea. Other factors that can affect the taste of this drink are steeping time, water temperature, and the quality of your tea leaves. If changing your water source isn't enough, consider exploring one of these potential issues next.