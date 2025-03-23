Why Your Tap Water Might Be Giving You A Less-Than-Perfect Cup Of Tea

If your fresh cup of tea tastes less than perfect, the culprit might be your tap water. In a drink as simple to craft as this one, subtleties matter, and even something as simple as the type of water you use to brew tea can affect the taste.

Tap water might be the most accessible water to use to brew tea, but it's not always the best. The quality of tap water varies across the nation, as the natural minerals found in each city's water supply is different. From lakes to reservoirs, some of these sources are also infused with minerals or chemicals to make the water safe. If your district isn't necessarily known for pure-tasting tap water, you might want to explore other brewing options. Taste from the tap yourself first to see what you're working with.

If the water isn't up to snuff, that doesn't always mean you have to go straight to expensive bottled water. Invest in a water filter first. Options like this 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher are convenient because you can keep them stored in the fridge and pour as needed. It's also good to boil cold water instead of warm. Warm water drawn straight from the tap has a better chance of holding onto excess minerals found in the pipes. That said, filtration systems for the tap are also available for those who prefer that method.