This Underrated Way To Cook Cabbage Adds So Much Flavor And Texture

Cabbage is making a culinary comeback, and it's about time this cruciferous powerhouse landed in the spotlight. Packed with fiber, vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory properties, cabbage is also incredibly tasty and filling when prepared properly. The key is to tap into its natural deliciousness with the right combination of seasonings and cooking method. That's probably why dishes like bacon-infused Southern fried cabbage and spicy cowboy style cabbage are so popular. However, if you're looking for a simple way to infuse your cabbage with flavor sans all the complicated extras, smoking is most definitely the way to go.

Normally reserved for proteins, smoking is actually an incredible way to prepare hardy veggies like cabbage. Since smoking is done at lower temperatures than roasting (usually around 275 degrees Fahrenheit or slightly above), there's little chance of your cabbage turning mushy, even with the longer cook time of two to three hours inside the smoker. Not only does this method bring deep, savory goodness to every layer of this dense green, it also gently softens the layers of waxy, crisp leaves into tender, buttery perfection. You can expect each bite to be pleasantly al dente, with a mild, peppery earthiness under the more prominent smoke flavor.

Of course, this is provided you've prepped your cabbage properly, as very thin slices will go mushy no matter how carefully you prepare them. Instead, cut each head into 4 to 6 wedges, opt for nice thick slices, or even leave it whole to ensure it cooks to the perfect texture.