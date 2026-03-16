For More Flavorful Cabbage, Make It Cowboy Style
Few vegetables are more maligned than the humble cabbage. Crisp and peppery when eaten raw and buttery luscious when cooked, this overlooked brassica is positively stuffed with fiber, vitamin C, antioxidants, and a host of other nutrients. The problem, it seems, is that cabbage has a reputation for being bland, smelly, and generally unappetizing, but we're aiming to fix that by giving it a zesty makeover. You've heard of cowboy spaghetti and cowboy-style baked potatoes; now, cabbage is joining the list of vintage foods we've discovered are even more delicious when infused with rootin' tootin' Southwest flavor.
Since there is no single traditional way to make cowboy cabbage, you're free to mix and match preparation styles, flavors, and even different types of cabbage. Hardy, crisp green and red cabbages, for example, are delicious sauteed in rich, herby sausage fat with bell peppers and jalapeños. Add some piquant flavor with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper, hot smoked paprika, cumin, or your favorite barbecue dry rub.
Varieties like conehead and savory cabbage that have long, narrow leaves are excellent for wrapping dumplings or spring rolls stuffed with pulled pork and spicy pickled vegetables or smoked chicken and Spanish rice. You might even slice the leaves thin and crisp them in a little beef tallow just enough to turn them into cabbage "noodles" as the base for gluten-free cowboy spaghetti.
Other ways to make great cowboy cabbage
Cowboy cabbage is pretty versatile; the only rule is to infuse the cabbage of your choice with the right flavor profile. If you're a bit overwhelmed, start with mouthwatering Southern fried cabbage and season it with your favorite Southwest spices. That recipe starts by combining bacon and cabbage with onions and any other veggies you may have, such as chopped green beans. This provides a richly flavorful base perfect for upgrading with poblano peppers, green chilis in adobo, or even a drizzle of enchilada sauce.
Cabbage is also hearty enough to pair with most proteins, from the aforementioned sausage and bacon to rich braised brisket or lamb shanks infused with liquid smoke and Worcestershire sauce. Wild game meats are also an option, especially if you know how to make venison taste less gamey and keep bison juicy by adding a little extra fat, such as butter or avocado oil.
If you're a fan of raw cabbage, try cowboy-ifying your coleslaw by adding black beans or baked beans, fire-roasted corn, chili peppers, and a dressing of chipotle ranch or a mix of Sweet Baby Ray's and mayo. The result is a cool, refreshing dish with a spicy, zingy kick. Top it with crumbled tortilla chips, cornbread croutons, or pile it on a fire-charred hot dog in a buttery bun.