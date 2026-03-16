For More Flavorful Cabbage, Make It Cowboy Style

Few vegetables are more maligned than the humble cabbage. Crisp and peppery when eaten raw and buttery luscious when cooked, this overlooked brassica is positively stuffed with fiber, vitamin C, antioxidants, and a host of other nutrients. The problem, it seems, is that cabbage has a reputation for being bland, smelly, and generally unappetizing, but we're aiming to fix that by giving it a zesty makeover. You've heard of cowboy spaghetti and cowboy-style baked potatoes; now, cabbage is joining the list of vintage foods we've discovered are even more delicious when infused with rootin' tootin' Southwest flavor.

Since there is no single traditional way to make cowboy cabbage, you're free to mix and match preparation styles, flavors, and even different types of cabbage. Hardy, crisp green and red cabbages, for example, are delicious sauteed in rich, herby sausage fat with bell peppers and jalapeños. Add some piquant flavor with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper, hot smoked paprika, cumin, or your favorite barbecue dry rub.

Varieties like conehead and savory cabbage that have long, narrow leaves are excellent for wrapping dumplings or spring rolls stuffed with pulled pork and spicy pickled vegetables or smoked chicken and Spanish rice. You might even slice the leaves thin and crisp them in a little beef tallow just enough to turn them into cabbage "noodles" as the base for gluten-free cowboy spaghetti.