The Strict Rule All Culver's Franchise Owners Must Follow

Ever since the first Culver's opened in 1984, this fast casual restaurant has set itself apart from its competitors with its signature ButterBurgers and fresh frozen custard. Beyond that, Culver's is famously friendly. Whether you're at the original location in Sauk City, Wisconsin, or one of its 1,000 other locations across 26 states, the company wants you to have the same dining experience and sense of hospitality. In order to help ensure that happens, Culver's has put some strict rules in place for all its franchisees that stand out in the industry for just how tough they can be.

One of the most important rules is that Culver's franchisees have to be owner-operators. This means they have to be "present and engaged" in the day-to-day operations of the restaurant, in the words of Julie Fussner, Culver's CEO (via ExecutiveHouse). The owner-operators are expected to work at their restaurants side by side with their employees. Relatedly, every potential franchisee has to make it through a weeklong training session called "Discovery Week." During this 60-hour workweek that typically takes place in Sauk City, the potential franchisees work every shift and station with seasoned team members to learn the ins-and-outs of how the restaurant operates. And that's just the beginning.