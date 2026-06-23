Give Instant Mashed Potatoes The Upgrade They Deserve With One Tasty Ingredient
Please don't judge me too harshly for using instant mashed potatoes every now and again. They are definitely not the same as mashed up freshly boiled potatoes, but they do serve a purpose. They are quick and easy, very affordable, and you can keep them on hand for a last-minute side. And best of all, there are lots of ways to make instant mashed potatoes taste more expensive, but there is one ingredient I've learned to incorporate to give them the delicious upgrade they deserve. Sour cream, an ingredient that is a popular topping for upgrading basic baked potatoes, does wonders for instant mashed potatoes by adding texture, creaminess, and a blast of flavor.
Some cooks like to make instant mashed potatoes with milk instead of water, and that definitely adds more creaminess and a richer flavor to the potatoes, but sour cream matches that and then some with a delicious, tangy kick. Adding the sour cream is incredibly easy. Simply make the potatoes per the instructions — boil the water, take it off the heat, and add the instant potatoes, stirring to incorporate them thoroughly. That's really all it takes, and from there all you have to do is stir in the sour cream. It mixes smoothly and you can start small, about a quarter of a cup, adding more depending on how tangy you like your spuds. This addition doesn't just boost the creaminess and flavor of instant mashed potatoes, it creates a balanced side dish that tastes more like homemade than like it came out of a pouch.
More tips and tricks for making your instant mash taste amazing
Think of your instant mashed potatoes like a blank canvas. Sour cream gives you the creaminess that improves their texture and brings a tangy zing that will take you by surprise in the best way. But you can build on that incredible base with even more add-ins that will each make it harder and harder to tell that your potatoes are instant. Even if you've picked up a pack of buttery-style instant mash, adding more butter makes them even richer and more flavorful. I like to add the butter to the water as I boil it so it doesn't cool down the potatoes after everything is mixed.
Shredded cheddar cheese is another go-to that seems to be made for potatoes. If you've ever had cheesy Hasselback potatoes, then you know how perfect this pairing of potatoes and cheese really is. From there, it's a logical leap to grab some bacon bits and chopped chives to give the sour cream-enhanced mash a baked potato-like spin.
There are brands that sell loaded styles of instant mashed potato which already have ingredients like sour cream, bacon, cheese, and chives inside, but the flavor isn't quite as fresh as adding those items yourself. Plus, when you mix in these ingredients yourself, you get to add as much or as little as you like to suit your tastes. Whether you keep it simple with just sour cream or go all out, add these extra touches after you've hydrated the mashed potatoes and you'll get a perfect blend of the ingredients in each bite.