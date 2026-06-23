Give Instant Mashed Potatoes The Upgrade They Deserve With One Tasty Ingredient

Please don't judge me too harshly for using instant mashed potatoes every now and again. They are definitely not the same as mashed up freshly boiled potatoes, but they do serve a purpose. They are quick and easy, very affordable, and you can keep them on hand for a last-minute side. And best of all, there are lots of ways to make instant mashed potatoes taste more expensive, but there is one ingredient I've learned to incorporate to give them the delicious upgrade they deserve. Sour cream, an ingredient that is a popular topping for upgrading basic baked potatoes, does wonders for instant mashed potatoes by adding texture, creaminess, and a blast of flavor.

Some cooks like to make instant mashed potatoes with milk instead of water, and that definitely adds more creaminess and a richer flavor to the potatoes, but sour cream matches that and then some with a delicious, tangy kick. Adding the sour cream is incredibly easy. Simply make the potatoes per the instructions — boil the water, take it off the heat, and add the instant potatoes, stirring to incorporate them thoroughly. That's really all it takes, and from there all you have to do is stir in the sour cream. It mixes smoothly and you can start small, about a quarter of a cup, adding more depending on how tangy you like your spuds. This addition doesn't just boost the creaminess and flavor of instant mashed potatoes, it creates a balanced side dish that tastes more like homemade than like it came out of a pouch.