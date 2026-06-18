Give Plain Egg Salad A Refreshing Boost With This Summer Ingredient
Egg salad is one of those tried and true recipes that tend to please most crowds. Many of the best egg salads keep it simple with a few ingredients; all you need is mustard, mayo, and eggs. But you may be feeling a bit bored of this go-to recipe. For those looking to enliven their next egg salad, one simple ingredient is a game changer. All it takes is the summery taste of a tomato. This ingredient adds freshness to standard egg salad, making it well worth a try.
This variation on the classic dish offers an easy upgrade, especially during late summer when it's peak tomato season. Depending on the variety, tomatoes add a touch of sweetness, moisture, and notes of umami to the dish. The incorporation of tomatoes also lightens the egg salad, which can be quite pungent and rich. Many egg salads are made ahead of time and served cold, and it's fine to add tomatoes beforehand with the rest of the ingredients. However, tomatoes tend to lose freshness, flavor, and texture once they are cut, so it's good to chop and mix them into your egg salad just before serving.
Additionally, make sure to pick tomatoes that are ripe for the best results. You can determine ripeness if the tomato has a fresh smell. Feel is important as well; you can check its firmness by giving your tomato a squeeze. Regardless of the type of tomato you choose, make sure to dice it into small chunks so it mixes evenly into the salad. Enjoy this tomato egg salad on its own, in a lettuce wrap, atop crackers, or in a classic egg salad sandwich.
Different types of tomatoes you can use
Though any preferred variety will work, your egg salad can be made even more noteworthy depending on the texture and flavor of the tomato type you choose to incorporate. Roma and San Marzano tomatoes are great if you don't want too many seeds in your salad. Cherry and grape tomatoes are easily incorporated due to their size. To save time and effort, try this easy hack to slice a dozen cherry tomatoes at once. Heirloom tomatoes can present different colors and flavors as well. Dark purple tomatoes offer a similar result, and depending on what other ingredients you use, could make for a visually stunning final dish. While classic red is always great, yellow and orange varieties make for an even brighter salad.
As for alternative options, sun-dried tomatoes offer less moisture, more savory flavor, and a distinct chewy texture. You can buy these pre-made at the store, or easily make sun-dried tomatoes in the oven at home. Marinated and preserved tomatoes will bring different nuance to this dish. Consider adding herb-marinated tomatoes for an aromatic twist on your egg salad.
You'll want to keep in mind that tomatoes will add some moisture to your salad. While a little juicy burst is welcome, you want to avoid a soggy mixture. To prevent this, you can strain the chopped tomatoes in a colander over the sink. Sprinkle with salt and let them rest to help further draw out excess liquid. You can also pat them dry with a paper towel. Additionally, you can scoop out the seeds of the tomato and just use the fleshy part if you want a softer texture in your egg salad.