Give Plain Egg Salad A Refreshing Boost With This Summer Ingredient

Egg salad is one of those tried and true recipes that tend to please most crowds. Many of the best egg salads keep it simple with a few ingredients; all you need is mustard, mayo, and eggs. But you may be feeling a bit bored of this go-to recipe. For those looking to enliven their next egg salad, one simple ingredient is a game changer. All it takes is the summery taste of a tomato. This ingredient adds freshness to standard egg salad, making it well worth a try.

This variation on the classic dish offers an easy upgrade, especially during late summer when it's peak tomato season. Depending on the variety, tomatoes add a touch of sweetness, moisture, and notes of umami to the dish. The incorporation of tomatoes also lightens the egg salad, which can be quite pungent and rich. Many egg salads are made ahead of time and served cold, and it's fine to add tomatoes beforehand with the rest of the ingredients. However, tomatoes tend to lose freshness, flavor, and texture once they are cut, so it's good to chop and mix them into your egg salad just before serving.

Additionally, make sure to pick tomatoes that are ripe for the best results. You can determine ripeness if the tomato has a fresh smell. Feel is important as well; you can check its firmness by giving your tomato a squeeze. Regardless of the type of tomato you choose, make sure to dice it into small chunks so it mixes evenly into the salad. Enjoy this tomato egg salad on its own, in a lettuce wrap, atop crackers, or in a classic egg salad sandwich.