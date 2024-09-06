The Easy Hack You Need To Slice A Dozen Cherry Tomatoes At Once

Fresh and juicy cherry tomatoes make an excellent addition to salads, pasta, and other delicious recipes. You can find the best tomatoes when they're in season between late spring and early fall. However, you can still enjoy some varieties at other times of the year, especially since opting for small tomatoes is the best way to get fresh tomatoes out of season.

Cutting the tomatoes in half is a great way to release the delicious juice and make them easier to eat. While you can slice them one at a time for a small dish, if you're making something that requires a lot of tomatoes, it's tedious and time-consuming to halve them one by one. Fortunately, there is one easy tip that will make this process fly by. The fastest way to slice a dozen or more tomatoes simultaneously is to sandwich them between two lids and cut through the center.