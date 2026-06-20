Why Homemade Doughnuts Never Turn Out As Good As A Bakery's

Whether glazed, powdered with sugar, or filled with cream or custard, doughnuts are one of America's favorite snacks. U.S. citizens eat approximately 10 billion of these fried doughy morsels each year. Still, achieving a bakery-style texture and quality in your own kitchen is no easy task. Yet, there's a secret for bakery-worthy doughnuts with a crispy exterior. And according to Kaitlyn Venable, chef and director of culinary at Texas doughnut chain Shipley Do-Nuts, it comes down to temperature control and consistency.

In an exclusive talk with Chowhound, Kaitlyn Venable emphasized the importance of having the right equipment. "Invest in a reliable instant-read thermometer and use it throughout the process to check water, ingredient and oil temperatures," she stated. This kitchen tool is super easy to use and will give you better control over the cooking process. This is especially helpful for tracking the oil temperature, which should always stay between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. It is also the most important oil advice to keep in mind when frying your own doughnuts.

"Having a consistent tool takes any guesswork out of the frying and you can adjust the temperature quickly," Venable added. While you may not own all the dedicated doughnut-making tools you'd find at a bakery, a candy thermometer and a heavy-bottomed pot, like a cast-iron Dutch oven, can help prevent oil temperature swings during frying.