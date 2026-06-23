Leftover Pot Roast Is Better Combined With This Classic Dorm-Room Dish

Pot roast is one of those foods where the leftovers are just as good — if not better — than the dish was the first time around. You can eat your leftovers as they are or you bring pot roast back to life by adding a Mexican-style spin, but we've got a way to elevate the flavor of your next-day meal that's as simple as opening up a packet of ramen and using its seasoning. Sprinkle it on top of last night's roast, toss it under the broiler (or into the microwave — we're not here to judge you), and enjoy every super-savory bite.

Why, exactly, does beef ramen seasoning add such a rich depth of flavor to leftover pot roast? We took a look at the ingredients list for the seasoning packet that comes with a packet of Maruchan beef flavor instant ramen to get a better idea of why this works so well. More than 99% of the packet is a simple blend of salt and sugar. Salt works to highlight savory flavors, while sugar can improve the flavor of meat by balancing our bitterness. Monosodium glutamate, or MSG, also has a place on the list (and it deserves a spot in your seasoning cabinet, if it's not there already). MSG takes savory flavors to the next level, so adding it to pot roast alongside salt, sugar, and other seasonings can help to elevate your next-day meal.