Leftover Pot Roast Is Better Combined With This Classic Dorm-Room Dish
Pot roast is one of those foods where the leftovers are just as good — if not better — than the dish was the first time around. You can eat your leftovers as they are or you bring pot roast back to life by adding a Mexican-style spin, but we've got a way to elevate the flavor of your next-day meal that's as simple as opening up a packet of ramen and using its seasoning. Sprinkle it on top of last night's roast, toss it under the broiler (or into the microwave — we're not here to judge you), and enjoy every super-savory bite.
Why, exactly, does beef ramen seasoning add such a rich depth of flavor to leftover pot roast? We took a look at the ingredients list for the seasoning packet that comes with a packet of Maruchan beef flavor instant ramen to get a better idea of why this works so well. More than 99% of the packet is a simple blend of salt and sugar. Salt works to highlight savory flavors, while sugar can improve the flavor of meat by balancing our bitterness. Monosodium glutamate, or MSG, also has a place on the list (and it deserves a spot in your seasoning cabinet, if it's not there already). MSG takes savory flavors to the next level, so adding it to pot roast alongside salt, sugar, and other seasonings can help to elevate your next-day meal.
How to add ramen seasoning to leftover pot roast to maximize flavor
Ready to add some flavor to your day-old pot roast? You certainly can just sprinkle a dash of beef ramen seasoning onto your pot roast — the grease will absorb the powder and integrate the flavors into the meat. If you'd like to add moisture to your roast, try making a beef ramen seasoning gravy. Just add a little bit of water to a saucepan, mix in your seasoning, add a sprinkle of flour or cornstarch, and pour it on top of your heated leftovers.
You can also add a bit of beef ramen seasoning to your sides. It's an especially great fit for mashed potatoes, but it can work well sprinkled over any vegetable. You could also go for a complete pot roast-ramen hybrid, creating a fancy noodle bowl topped with shredded pot roast (add some kimchi to give your pot roast ramen a tangy kick). No matter how you decide to mix it up, trying beef ramen seasoning on top of your pot roast adds a fantastic umami boost that'll let you enjoy every bit of your roast until it's gone.