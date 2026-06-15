For Richer And More Tender Pulled Pork, Reach For This Popular Drink
Irresistibly juicy, melt-in-your-mouth tender, and incredibly flavorful, pulled pork rightfully holds a special place in a barbecue lover's hearts. Why, you may ask? Perhaps that's because of how versatile it is. Whether loaded onto baked potatoes or french fries, transformed into delicious sandwiches and tacos, or even added into mac and cheese, the options are practically endless. The most succulent pulled pork starts with the right cut, which, of course, is pork shoulder or pork butt. However, a good marinade or dry rub can really take it to the next level. This is where coffee steps in — the secret ingredient you might be missing in your pulled pork.
Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world. However, that's not all this beloved beverage is good for. There are, in fact, plenty of ways to repurpose coffee grounds in your kitchen, and using them to tenderize and flavor meat is one of the best. As it turns out, coffee is a great flavor booster due to a group of bitter compounds better known as chlorogenic acids. These natural antioxidants not only stimulate our taste buds and trigger our olfactory senses, but according to a 2024 study published on SSRN, they also enhance the tenderness of meats. On top of that, coffee adds a whole new layer of roasted, earthy flavor to your meat. This is precisely why you should consider adding coffee to your marinade or dry rub, and you'll also be pleased to know that it's far simpler than it seems.
Incorporating coffee into pulled pork is surprisingly simple
Preparing a dry rub with ground coffee is maybe one of the easiest ways to use this ingredient in pulled pork. With that in mind, medium roast coffee is a great starting point. The reason it works particularly well in dry rubs is that it's rich, beautifully balanced, and combines the qualities of both light and dark roasts. What's more, it contains just enough acidity to help break down the meat's muscle fibers and make it wonderfully soft and flavorful without overpowering its flavor.
All you need to do is mix the ground coffee with some common barbecue seasonings, including sugar and kosher salt. After you apply the rub, it's essential to let the meat rest in the fridge for up to a day so it can fully absorb all of the flavors. Once the resting time is up, roast it as usual. In general, pork needs about 20 minutes of cooking time per pound, though the exact time will wary depending on the cut.
In case you'd prefer a marinade over a dry rub (this is what Alton Brown does for tender and juicy pork chops), you could combine brewed coffee with ingredients like thyme, pepper, salt, molasses, Dijon mustard, and vinegar. Leave it in the fridge overnight and then simply roast or smoke the meat until it starts to fall apart. You could also use the marinade as the cooking liquid when slow-cooking the pork. When your pulled pork is ready, serve it with your favorite sides, and pair it with a glass of light-bodied pinot noir or a complex syrah.