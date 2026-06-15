For Richer And More Tender Pulled Pork, Reach For This Popular Drink

Irresistibly juicy, melt-in-your-mouth tender, and incredibly flavorful, pulled pork rightfully holds a special place in a barbecue lover's hearts. Why, you may ask? Perhaps that's because of how versatile it is. Whether loaded onto baked potatoes or french fries, transformed into delicious sandwiches and tacos, or even added into mac and cheese, the options are practically endless. The most succulent pulled pork starts with the right cut, which, of course, is pork shoulder or pork butt. However, a good marinade or dry rub can really take it to the next level. This is where coffee steps in — the secret ingredient you might be missing in your pulled pork.

Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world. However, that's not all this beloved beverage is good for. There are, in fact, plenty of ways to repurpose coffee grounds in your kitchen, and using them to tenderize and flavor meat is one of the best. As it turns out, coffee is a great flavor booster due to a group of bitter compounds better known as chlorogenic acids. These natural antioxidants not only stimulate our taste buds and trigger our olfactory senses, but according to a 2024 study published on SSRN, they also enhance the tenderness of meats. On top of that, coffee adds a whole new layer of roasted, earthy flavor to your meat. This is precisely why you should consider adding coffee to your marinade or dry rub, and you'll also be pleased to know that it's far simpler than it seems.