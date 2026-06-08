Were Old-School Refrigerators Actually More Reliable?

Refrigeration has come a long way from the vintage iceboxes of the 1800s that you never see anymore. Nowadays, refrigerators may include state-of-the-art touchscreen displays, WiFi access, and even built-in Keurigs. But is there a tradeoff for these technological innovations in terms of your appliance's longevity? Chowhound asked Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General, whether refrigerators made before the 1970s were built to be more reliable than modern models.

"Older refrigerators are typically more durable than more modern ones because they were built with fewer complex electronic components, making them easier and cheaper to repair," he says. While modern refrigerators make use of molded plastic, sealed computerized systems, and glue, old-school models used your basic nuts, bolts, and screws. This made it both easier to disassemble and reassemble the fridge as needed for repairs and to replace broken parts. And if you were hoping to fix your fancy new fridge yourself? Forget it. "[Replacing broken parts] is limited in newer units due to the use of sealed systems and proprietary electronics which restrict straightforward or DIY repairs," says Palmer-Smith.

In general, he says, "Modern refrigerators typically last around seven to ten years, with older, simpler ones sometimes lasting more than twenty." Taking both newer and older models into account, presumably, the average lifespan of a refrigerator is about 12 years, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.