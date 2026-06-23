How To Properly Store Cut And Peeled Potatoes For Later
If you've ever peeled potatoes ahead of time, you probably noticed they undergo a rather annoying chemical reaction. No matter the type of potato, after they're exposed to the air, they might turn gray or pink thanks to the process of oxidation. But when you're peeling potatoes for later, that can be a real problem. And there is a clever solution: Submerge them in cold water and keep them in the fridge.
This works because the water creates a barrier between the peeled potato and the air, which slows the oxidation process, thereby preserving the color of the potato. If you're putting them aside for just a couple of hours, then you can throw them in a large bowl of water. But if you're keeping them overnight, it's safer to put them in water in an airtight container in the fridge instead. While the water helps protect against oxidation, refrigeration is what holds the potatoes at a safe temperature. The key is simply making sure all the potatoes are submerged. Anything sticking out above the waterline could still change color. Also note that water can slow the discoloration process, but it won't stop spoilage indefinitely, and you shouldn't store the peeled potatoes for longer than 24 hours before cooking them.
Water storage can affect potatoes in surprising ways
Luckily, submerging potatoes in water like this does more than just prevent discoloration — it also draws some starch from the potato. This is why restaurant kitchens often soak potatoes before cooking them. When you draw out some of the starch, you end up with much crispier fried potatoes or fluffier mashed potatoes. So soaking is a great move beyond just storage. It'll improve your final dish, whether you're making the crispiest french fries, crispy smashed roasted potatoes, breakfast hash, or a bowl of mash.
That extra starch is why the water often looks cloudy by the time you're ready to cook your soaked potatoes. With nowhere else to go, the starch ends up suspended in the water. Cloudiness by itself is not a problem, but if the potatoes start to develop an unpleasant odor or feel slimy, then it's best to discard them.