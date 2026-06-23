How To Properly Store Cut And Peeled Potatoes For Later

If you've ever peeled potatoes ahead of time, you probably noticed they undergo a rather annoying chemical reaction. No matter the type of potato, after they're exposed to the air, they might turn gray or pink thanks to the process of oxidation. But when you're peeling potatoes for later, that can be a real problem. And there is a clever solution: Submerge them in cold water and keep them in the fridge.

This works because the water creates a barrier between the peeled potato and the air, which slows the oxidation process, thereby preserving the color of the potato. If you're putting them aside for just a couple of hours, then you can throw them in a large bowl of water. But if you're keeping them overnight, it's safer to put them in water in an airtight container in the fridge instead. While the water helps protect against oxidation, refrigeration is what holds the potatoes at a safe temperature. The key is simply making sure all the potatoes are submerged. Anything sticking out above the waterline could still change color. Also note that water can slow the discoloration process, but it won't stop spoilage indefinitely, and you shouldn't store the peeled potatoes for longer than 24 hours before cooking them.