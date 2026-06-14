For Cookout-Worthy Coleslaw Packed With Flavor, Skip The Mayo And Use This Nutty Sauce Instead
Coleslaw is so synonymous with mayonnaise that we often reach for it without a second thought. But it turns out that the earliest versions of coleslaw were much simpler cabbage salads than the mayo-laden version we know today. Swapping key elements is simply continuing a long history of adapting slaw to different flavors, so if you're looking for a coleslaw with a little more personality at this summer's cookout, then peanut sauce is the surprisingly delicious substitute for mayonnaise you need to try.
Even a simple three-ingredient peanut sauce delivers more layers of flavor than basic mayonnaise dressing, and that bolder flavor actually works really well with something mild as cabbage. It's an incredibly easy swap, too. Instead of reaching for the jar of mayo, reach for the peanut butter instead. Use a little water to thin it down until it reaches the right consistency to be able to coat your shredded vegetables. To develop the flavor, throw in a little sweetener (brown sugar, maple sauce, or honey) alongside minced garlic, minced ginger, and even some hot sauce if you like the heat. Just make sure to balance the richness with some freshness by giving it all a generous squeeze of lime or some rice vinegar so it doesn't end up tasting too heavy.
Give your coleslaw a deep, nutty flavor
Subbing your mayo out for peanut sauce also opens the door to other ways to elevate your coleslaw with ingredients that might feel a little out of place in a more classic recipe. Of course, there's the standard cabbage and carrots, but you could also throw in sliced bell peppers, scallions, cilantro, broccoli and even mango with very pleasing results. These slaws are more inspired by Southeast Asian salads than classic American flavors, but there is no reason the two can't go hand in hand — just try throwing some nutty coleslaw on a burger and thank us later.
In fact, while peanut sauce might not be the first thing you think of when you think of an American cookout, it has actually been served alongside grilled foods throughout Southeast Asia for years, most famously in the case of satay. Those rich, nutty flavors complement charred meats and vegetables really well, so try your new and improved coleslaw alongside honey bourbon barbecue chicken, baby back ribs, and grilled tofu and vegetables. It won't end up tasting like a plain coleslaw without mayo — it will end up tasting like something completely new, and packed with flavor.