For Copycat Longhorn BBQ Bourbon Ribs, Don't Forget This One Ingredient

In case you haven't heard, the best barbecue ribs actually come from a steakhouse (according to reviews). Longhorn Steakhouse has more than made an impression on lovers of flavorful barbecue ribs. Thanks to one particular ingredient, remaking these classic ribs at home is a possibility. Just get your hands on some liquid smoke to get the job done. Liquid smoke is the secret ingredient to the authentic taste when you aren't able to actually smoke the ribs.

If you're new to cooking with liquid smoke and need the lowdown, you can expect a flavor that mimics the earthy hardwood smoke taste that barbecue fanatics rave about. It is one of the more trustworthy smoky flavors, since it is collected and condensed wood smoke. Usually, it is used in small doses because it's concentrated, creating a pretty potent taste. In a recipe shared on the Longhorn Steakhouse website, 1 tablespoon of liquid smoke is best added to 2 cups of water for the ribs to soak up while cooking in the oven pan. There are several flavors of liquid smoke to choose from, including hickory for a slightly peppery edge, pecan for a nuttier note, and mesquite flavor for an earthy note. Each version of the liquid smoke will make a good impression with your homemade ribs; it just depends on whether you're opting for a spicier, earthier, or milder touch.