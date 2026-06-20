For Copycat Longhorn BBQ Bourbon Ribs, Don't Forget This One Ingredient
In case you haven't heard, the best barbecue ribs actually come from a steakhouse (according to reviews). Longhorn Steakhouse has more than made an impression on lovers of flavorful barbecue ribs. Thanks to one particular ingredient, remaking these classic ribs at home is a possibility. Just get your hands on some liquid smoke to get the job done. Liquid smoke is the secret ingredient to the authentic taste when you aren't able to actually smoke the ribs.
If you're new to cooking with liquid smoke and need the lowdown, you can expect a flavor that mimics the earthy hardwood smoke taste that barbecue fanatics rave about. It is one of the more trustworthy smoky flavors, since it is collected and condensed wood smoke. Usually, it is used in small doses because it's concentrated, creating a pretty potent taste. In a recipe shared on the Longhorn Steakhouse website, 1 tablespoon of liquid smoke is best added to 2 cups of water for the ribs to soak up while cooking in the oven pan. There are several flavors of liquid smoke to choose from, including hickory for a slightly peppery edge, pecan for a nuttier note, and mesquite flavor for an earthy note. Each version of the liquid smoke will make a good impression with your homemade ribs; it just depends on whether you're opting for a spicier, earthier, or milder touch.
Tips for recreating Longhorn Steakhouse's baby back ribs at home
Longhorn Steakhouse's barbecue bourbon baby back ribs are a blend of sweet and spicy with a hint of tang. The ribs have a smoky enough flavor on their own, but the sauce contributes — and thankfully, you only need three ingredients for a DIY mouth-watering barbecue sauce. If you want extra robust and earthy notes, don't be afraid of reaching for the bottle of liquid smoke as an addition to your sauce, too.
Here, you'll want to add about 2 teaspoons to the mix and pair with ingredients like smoked paprika, garlic, vinegar, and onion for classic barbecue flavors and cinnamon, molasses, or brown sugar for sweetness. Liquid smoke will add a dimension of flavor that isn't well tolerated if overused. To avoid over-seasoning, you could pull back to a few drops in your sauce mixture if you're wary of the smoky flavor overpowering the dish.
If you're looking for an alternative to liquid smoke, you may wish to use smoked paprika, which is made by drying peppers smoked over oak, offering a deep smoky taste that rivals liquid smoke. The smoked paprika will also offer a reddish tint to your meals. Similarly, you could reach for canned or powdered chipotle which is often used as an alternative for liquid smoke in sauces and stews.