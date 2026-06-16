Can You Order McDonald's Fries For Breakfast?
They may be the most-ordered item on the menu, but the short answer is: No, you generally can't get fries during breakfast hours at McDonald's (more on that "generally" in a moment). McDonald's has confirmed that fries (or really, the entire main menu) are only served after breakfast hours, and the reason is pretty straightforward: The fryers are busy. During breakfast service, the same fryers that normally cook the fries are dedicated to hash browns instead. And while these are both fried potato items, there's a problem with putting them in the same fryer: Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz explained on TikTok that fries and hash browns are cooked at different oil temperatures.
There's another space limitation on top of that: Cooked hash browns also occupy the heat lamp space where fries would normally be placed during lunch or dinner hours, so there's not really space for both there, either. (These are also roughly the same reasons why McDonald's doesn't serve all-day breakfast.) So, that means in general, fries are only available after breakfast ends at the Golden Arches, which is typically 10:30 a.m., or sometimes 11 a.m. on weekends at most locations. (For 24-hour McDonald's in the United States, breakfast start time varies by location, but some customers on Reddit have reported being able to order the morning meal as early as 4 a.m.; otherwise, it's whenever the restaurant opens for the day.)
Are there any workarounds?
It's perhaps not totally impossible to get fries during McDonald's breakfast hours, but don't count on it. Breakfast menus and hours can vary across locations, as franchisees are free to make some adjustments themselves. So, theoretically, there may be a few locations out there that offer them or that give their staff the flexibility to cook them on demand. However, there doesn't seem to be any reliable way to find these locations beyond just asking individual stores in your area. You could try checking the McDonald's app for a specific restaurant, too, as it shows location-specific hours and allows you to see the menu before ordering, so you can see if fries are available.
There are also anecdotal reports online of some McDonald's locations overseas serving burgers during breakfast hours, which could mean that, by extension, fries are possible. But it's certainly not standard, so don't get your hopes up. In any case, if you're really craving some morning-hour fries, it can't hurt to ask: Maybe you'll get lucky, particularly if you're close to the end of breakfast hours, but don't count on it.