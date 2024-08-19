All Your Burning Questions About Grilling Pork Chops, Answered

So, you have decided on pork chops for dinner, but first thing is first, you need to choose — bone-in or boneless? Bone-in pork chops are typically the easier cut to grill, as there is less room for error, and the results are simply delicious. "When possible, always opt for bone-in pork chops! The bone protects the meat from intense heat and will lead to a juicier final product," says Max. With a little seasoning and medium to high heat on the grill, you are basically good to go with bone-in chops.

In general, both options are lean, flavorful, extremely versatile, and work well as the star component in a variety of dishes. However, there are also obvious differences when it comes to texture and taste. Bone-in chops are often a popular go-to because they are a little fattier and reasonably priced. On the other hand, boneless chops cook fairly quickly and are ultra-lean — making boneless chops a nice no-fuss dinner option any day of the week. In the end, boneless chops are still worth considering if you are looking to whip up something last minute and do not mind the extra prep – but you need to be willing to keep a watchful eye on them, as boneless pork chops can become somewhat dry when grilled.

