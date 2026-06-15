Not Pickles Or Onions: The Pantry Ingredient That Gives You Unforgettable Burgers
While not exactly a classic when it comes to burger toppings, jarred roasted red peppers actually bring a lot to the table in both flavor and texture. When loaded up on top of a patty, they lend a very subtle smokiness, a touch of sweetness, and a soft texture that pairs really nicely with a juicy burger and its crisp toppings, such as lettuce and onion.
While many people tend to reach for raw or crunchy toppings for burgers, jarred roasted peppers are charred and peeled before being canned, so they're much softer than raw peppers. This process also concentrates their flavor, adding depth and removing some of the raw peppers' sharpness. Their softness is actually perfect for adding a little moisture to a burger, which is great because while a watery burger is never the goal, some added moisture can ramp up the juicy mouthfeel — useful if you're working with thinner patties. And perhaps best of all, these peppers are ready to use straight from the jar, only needing a quick pat dry before being layered on top of your burger.
Roasted peppers pair well with all kinds of burgers
You can pile roasted red peppers straight onto a classic cheeseburger or use them in a more gourmet creation. Their sweet and slightly smoky flavor pairs well with all kinds of cheeses, both mild and tangy, like provolone, mozzarella, goat cheese, and feta. Other ingredients with a naturally Mediterranean feel will also shine, so if you have a favorite store-bought pesto or brand of garlicky aioli in the pantry, you can add a swipe of that, then pile on some arugula and olives alongside the peppers.
If you want to take things in an even more decadent direction, jarred roasted red peppers will balance out robust toppings like blue cheese, bacon, and fried eggs. Or, if you're willing to do a little extra work, pair them with caramelized onions (which can be made with a simple steaming technique). Since the peppers are sweet and slightly acidic, they'll cut through the richness but without the sharp bite that raw onions or pickles would bring. Jarred roasted red peppers are also shelf-stable until opened, making them a convenient ingredient to grab at the store and keep on hand until burger night. Plus, this addition doesn't require any slicing, grilling, or extra preparation, and it can completely change your burger's flavor profile in the most unexpected of ways.