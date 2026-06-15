Not Pickles Or Onions: The Pantry Ingredient That Gives You Unforgettable Burgers

While not exactly a classic when it comes to burger toppings, jarred roasted red peppers actually bring a lot to the table in both flavor and texture. When loaded up on top of a patty, they lend a very subtle smokiness, a touch of sweetness, and a soft texture that pairs really nicely with a juicy burger and its crisp toppings, such as lettuce and onion.

While many people tend to reach for raw or crunchy toppings for burgers, jarred roasted peppers are charred and peeled before being canned, so they're much softer than raw peppers. This process also concentrates their flavor, adding depth and removing some of the raw peppers' sharpness. Their softness is actually perfect for adding a little moisture to a burger, which is great because while a watery burger is never the goal, some added moisture can ramp up the juicy mouthfeel — useful if you're working with thinner patties. And perhaps best of all, these peppers are ready to use straight from the jar, only needing a quick pat dry before being layered on top of your burger.