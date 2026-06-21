Make Store-Bought Potato Salad Taste Like Homemade Using This Simple Tip
No picnic, cookout, or summertime spread is complete without a scoop (or two) of potato salad on your plate. But while there's a whole world of well-dressed spuds out there to try and enjoy, sometimes you simply don't have the wherewithal to whip up a whole batch of the classic side dish on your own. Luckily, many grocery stores and delis sell ready-to-eat batches to grab and go, though there is one store-bought version you should definitely avoid (Smart & Final's First Street Deviled Egg Potato Salad). The only downside? These premade potato salads often taste, well, premade, and this simply won't do. But rather than forgoing these salads, you can perk them up with a simple addition that adds some serious homemade savor: fresh dill.
This frilly and frondy aromatic herb is related to carrots and celery and packs a punch of flavor. Adding some freshly chopped dill to your prepackaged potato salad will give it a bright burst of verdant herbaceousness that makes it taste downright handcrafted. All you need to do is take a few springs of dill, mince both leaves and stems, then fold them into the rest of your salad. Serve immediately, or prepare the dish the night before you plan to eat it to let the dill flavor fully suffuse.
More ways to fix up your dilled potato salad
While you can absolutely serve up this dill-laced salad as is, you can also use it as a starting point. For example, in addition to mixing dill into your salad, you can complement it with some freshly grated lemon zest. This will give your premade potato salad a citrusy zing that offsets any blandness. You can also add a bit of lemon juice to help loosen up the store-bought version's typically thick, congealed texture. Or you can add a dollop of sour cream for an even richer creaminess, not to mention a welcome tanginess. Paired with fresh dill, these ingredients offer an easy way to enhance your pre-packaged potato salad.
You can also add pickles to your potato salad to further drive home dill's herbaceous flavor. If you're hoping to double down on your dill, reach for pickles or relish that specifically lists the herb on the label. Dill relish also works well if you're on the go, as you can simply toss a few spoonfuls in with your fresh chopped dill and mix. On the flip side, using whole dill pickles allows for some size customization. You can chop them into large chunks or smaller pieces depending on your personal preference. Oh, and definitely add a touch of pickle brine for an added kick of tangy flavor.