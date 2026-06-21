Make Store-Bought Potato Salad Taste Like Homemade Using This Simple Tip

No picnic, cookout, or summertime spread is complete without a scoop (or two) of potato salad on your plate. But while there's a whole world of well-dressed spuds out there to try and enjoy, sometimes you simply don't have the wherewithal to whip up a whole batch of the classic side dish on your own. Luckily, many grocery stores and delis sell ready-to-eat batches to grab and go, though there is one store-bought version you should definitely avoid (Smart & Final's First Street Deviled Egg Potato Salad). The only downside? These premade potato salads often taste, well, premade, and this simply won't do. But rather than forgoing these salads, you can perk them up with a simple addition that adds some serious homemade savor: fresh dill.

This frilly and frondy aromatic herb is related to carrots and celery and packs a punch of flavor. Adding some freshly chopped dill to your prepackaged potato salad will give it a bright burst of verdant herbaceousness that makes it taste downright handcrafted. All you need to do is take a few springs of dill, mince both leaves and stems, then fold them into the rest of your salad. Serve immediately, or prepare the dish the night before you plan to eat it to let the dill flavor fully suffuse.