The Store-Bought Potato Salad That Should Never Make It To Your Cookout

Potato salads are the side dish that actually have main dish energy. A creamy, tangy, fresh, and perfectly flavorful potato salad is the standard and anything that misses the mark might as well be scraped off the plate for fear of spoiling the meal. Whether potato salad is served alongside burgers or sandwiches or tucked neatly onto your plate with the rest of your go-to barbecue line-up, it's one of those side dishes that will always be a welcomed (read, highly requested) addition to the dinner table. When Chowhound took on the task of tasting and ranking store-bought potato salads from best to worst, there was one bowl of potato salad that was decidedly never making it to the cookout. Smart & Final's First Street Deviled Egg Potato Salad came in last place in the rankings, and for quite a few reasons.

The rankings heavily favored the salads that had been freshly made with natural, healthy ingredients — these potato salads were almost exclusively made on-site. The First Street Deviled Egg Potato Salad had the disadvantage of being pre-packaged and full of preservatives. Even while the first ingredient listed is cooked potatoes, the overall taste to expect is additives. With the inclusion of preservatives and additives like EDTA calcium disodium, potassium sorbate, corn syrup, and others, this salad never truly stood a chance in comparison to the other options that were freshly made. Not only was the First Street potato salad lacking that hearty and homemade taste, but it didn't look the part either.