Slow cooker beef stew is a hearty, comforting blend of root vegetables and meat best enjoyed in the glow of a warm fire on a frigid evening. One way you can guarantee a better beef stew with the rich, luxurious flavor that vignette deserves is by adding a splash of sherry wine.

Sherry is a Spanish wine typically made from white grapes, then blended with a wine alcohol similar to brandy. Dry varieties typically boast a nutty depth, with flavors like tobacco and spice, which help enhance beef stew's beef flavor without the dessert-like hints of dried fruit and caramel or molasses that come with sweet and creamy sherries.

Cooking sherry is shelf-stable for up to a year and cheaper than drinking sherry. But it's made with lower-quality booze and contains loads of salt and preservatives, which make it unsuitable for drinking and are some of the reasons you should think twice about using cooking wine. Plus, there are many affordable drinking sherry options, though dry sherry usually goes bad within days after opening and is one opened alcohol you must keep in the fridge. So it's best to have a plan as to what you'll do with whatever you don't use, such as drinking it alongside your beef stew.