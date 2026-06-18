Forget Lettuce: Cabbage Is The Better Choice For Sandwiches

There are few sandwiches that don't benefit from a refreshing, crispy layer of lettuce, from deli meat sandwiches and egg salad to BLTs and hamburgers. Lettuce provides textural contrast and notes of freshness that help make a sandwich such a great meal. However, the next time you crave a sandwich, ditch the lettuce and grab cabbage for a tasty, healthy, super-crispy upgrade.

Cabbage is a great swap for lettuce in sandwiches because it's much more durable, and gives you an even crunchier texture thanks to its lower water content (cabbage is only 93% water compared to the 96% of lettuce). It not only holds up much better in a sandwich, it's also less likely to transfer that moisture to the bread (nobody likes a soggy sandwich).

If you're a fan of breadless sandwiches and burgers, which are often wrapped in lettuce as a substitute for bread, use cabbage instead. It has the firmness and structure necessary to hold all those ingredients in place while you eat so you don't end up with a messy pile of sandwich innards all over your plate and hands.