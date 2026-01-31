Lettuce Wraps Falling Apart? Swap For This Trendy, Crunchy Vegetable Instead

If you've ever prepared a lettuce wrap, you know the despair of witnessing its contents spill out before you've been able to savor the first bite. Lettuce isn't the only leafy green you can use for your wraps, thankfully. You can also go for something slightly crunchy, firmer, and just as healthy: cue the cabbage leaf wrap. Since cabbage is a sturdier alternative to lettuce, you can trust that the contents — especially sauces and condiments — won't cause the cabbage leaf to easily wilt or separate. You also don't have to worry about the cabbage leaf not being able to hold everything you want to cram it with.

Opting for larger leaves makes it easier to mimic the burrito-style creations so that it holds well. You could also layer the leaves so that you have an even more reliable wrap to hold everything firmly together. If you're into bite-sized tapas-style cabbage wraps, you could also prepare your main dish, place it in a serving bowl, and then spoon it into the smaller cuts of cabbage and roll and fill them as you go. It works well if you have leftover cabbage leaves that you don't want to waste or if you're looking for a vegetable that has a reputation for being boring but is actually versatile and super affordable.