Is There Really A Difference Between Sautéing, Searing, And Pan Frying?

Though it may not always seem like it, cooking is a science, and as such it has its fair share of jargon. If you're new to the kitchen, figuring out the difference between a dozen similar-sounding terms can be quite the challenge. For example, it's easy to confuse sautéing, searing, and pan frying since they all take place on the stovetop and require some sort of heat. Despite their surface-level similarities, each of these techniques serves a specific role. Understanding the basics of these methods will help you decide when to use each one, which will elevate your overall cooking skills.

Very basically, sautéing allows you to quickly cook ingredients through, searing brings out deep and savory flavors, and pan-frying creates a crispy texture. All three of these methods use direct heat and a bit of oil, and all work well with a nicely seasoned cast iron pan. However, these techniques cannot be used interchangeably. Each is more suitable for specific ingredients and dishes, which is why it pays to know the difference.