The Practical Reasons Bars Place Mirrors Behind Their Liquor Selection

If you've ever sat at a bar and wondered why there were mirrors behind the liquor selection, you're not alone. Turns out, there are several reasons for this, all of which are practical. First off, it works as an aesthetic that makes the entire room seem way bigger than it actually is, reducing any claustrophobic vibes (a tactic that also works well when constructing your bar at home). Additionally, mirrors make it look like there's even more alcohol. This is especially smart if it's top tier alcohol, which makes the bar look more prestigious. Plus, customers can make sure the liquor bottles are well-organized; if not, that's a definite cocktail bar red flag.

Another reason for mirrors behind the bar is that they improve visibility and, therefore, overall safety. This goes not just for customers, who can feel more at ease with their backs turned on the room, but also for the bartenders, who can nonchalantly keep an eye on the goings on all over the room without turning around or making it obvious. They can see people entering, leaving, and generally keep tabs on the needs (or bad behaviors) of customers. Plus, everyone can sneak a peak at their own reflections any time they need to, and customers can better enjoy the decor, TVs, and ambiance that surrounds them.