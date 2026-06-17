The Right Oven Temperature For Picture-Perfect Nachos Every Time

What differentiates a good tray of nachos from an outstanding tray of nachos comes down to more than just the toppings (although, of course, they're very important). While some people might just throw theirs in the microwave, baking nachos properly at the right temperature does more more than it's often given credit for. There is a sweet spot — 350 degrees Fahrenheit — that is hot enough so the cheese all melts and the toppings warm, but the chips don't start to crisp too far in the other direction.

The reason this temperature is so specific is because it'll typically cook your nachos in just 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the toppings. If the temp were any lower, the cheese would struggle to melt, and if it were higher, the chips could get too brown or even burn.

To make sure this sweet spot temperature does its best work, you'll also want to choose a cheese that melts with ease. Many nacho enthusiasts swear by using cheese from a block that you shred yourself as opposed to pre-shredded varieties. Pre-shredded cheese doesn't melt very well, as it contains anti-caking agents — and for a good plate of nachos, we need a good melt.