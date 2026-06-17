The Right Oven Temperature For Picture-Perfect Nachos Every Time
What differentiates a good tray of nachos from an outstanding tray of nachos comes down to more than just the toppings (although, of course, they're very important). While some people might just throw theirs in the microwave, baking nachos properly at the right temperature does more more than it's often given credit for. There is a sweet spot — 350 degrees Fahrenheit — that is hot enough so the cheese all melts and the toppings warm, but the chips don't start to crisp too far in the other direction.
The reason this temperature is so specific is because it'll typically cook your nachos in just 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the toppings. If the temp were any lower, the cheese would struggle to melt, and if it were higher, the chips could get too brown or even burn.
To make sure this sweet spot temperature does its best work, you'll also want to choose a cheese that melts with ease. Many nacho enthusiasts swear by using cheese from a block that you shred yourself as opposed to pre-shredded varieties. Pre-shredded cheese doesn't melt very well, as it contains anti-caking agents — and for a good plate of nachos, we need a good melt.
A few simple tricks can help the temperature do its job
Now, while the right temperature is a key step, it is only half the battle. If your nachos are piled too high, no amount of heat is going to melt that cheese all the way through. You need to spread the chips out on a relatively shallow layer so that the heat can circulate evenly and allow the all cheese to get even heat exposure.
Another good tip is to interweave the cheese through a few layers of chips, instead of just concentrating a layer of cheese on top. Some people swear by putting down a thin layer of chips, then cheese and meat, then chips, then cheese and meat, almost like how you layer lasagna — that way every bite has melted toppings in it. And it's also worth thinking about which toppings benefit from time in the oven and which are better added afterward. Obviously, the cheese and meats and beans will all improve from being heated alongside the chips, but fresh ingredients like homemade pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream are much better added once the tray is out of the oven.
Your toppings actually give you lots of room for experimentation, but whether you stick with classic fixings or give your nachos an Italian twist, the ideal temperature never changes. Get that one detail right, and the rest of the tray becomes much easier to perfect.