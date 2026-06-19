The Right Oven Temperature For Juicy Meatballs Every Time

Of all the mistakes you can make when preparing meatballs, the pitfalls that lead to dryness are the absolute worst. Meatballs can sometimes be a little too spicy, or perhaps not quite as crisp on the outside as desired, but an acceptable meatball can never be dry. Fortunately, all you need is the right temperature setting to stave off a lot of that threat.

For fairly standard ounce-or-so-sized meatballs, the ones you'd reasonably expect to see joined by spaghetti with tomato sauce or gravy, 400 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal. If you pack a particularly large meatball, or prefer to roll teeny-tiny ones, you may need to troubleshoot this temperature. However, at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, most meatballs need less than 20 minutes to come to temperature, which leaves them with less time to lose their fat and other juices. It also isn't so hot that it zaps them to a crumbly crisp. This Goldilocks middle keeps your meatballs' centers just right.