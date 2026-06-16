How Many Racks Of Pork Ribs Should You Be Buying For Your Barbecue?
If you want to be a grill master, it starts with knowing how much food to grill. If you're standing at the local butcher unsure of how many racks of ribs to buy, assume you need about a half rack per person. Although this number varies depending on the size of the racks, it's a safe bet that people will be satisfied with this amount. However, this is assuming you have some side dishes to pair with the ribs, plus some appetizers before the main course is ready.
This means that, if you're hosting a party for 20 people, assume you need 10 racks of ribs. However, use your best judgement here. While there isn't a huge size difference between baby back ribs and St. Louis ribs, the latter are a bit meatier, so consider adding an extra rack if cooking baby backs. If the ribs are super meaty, you might be able to get away with fewer than 10. If they're on the slimmer side, it wouldn't hurt to buy an extra rack or two for extra-hungry guests.
How to beef up your barbecue in other ways
Racks of ribs can get expensive. If you want to avoid purchasing more than necessary, just supplement with other, more affordable dishes. This way, guests have a wide selection of foods to fill up on, and your wallet won't be completely empty. Create a balance of hearty and light side dishes, but choose easy summer barbecue sides for less work. Refreshing options, such as coleslaw, green bean salad, or cold potato salad, are good choices. Balance them with a few more filling dishes, such as baked beans or macaroni and cheese.
Another option is to have a few other types of inexpensive meat. Offering pork ribs alongside hamburgers and hot dogs means you can cut back on the ribs even more; assume a quarter rack per person if everyone is also having a hamburger or hot dog. It comes down to making sure everyone has enough to eat, so use your best judgement based on your party guests' appetites to decide whether you need to buy more or less than a half rack of ribs each.