How Many Racks Of Pork Ribs Should You Be Buying For Your Barbecue?

If you want to be a grill master, it starts with knowing how much food to grill. If you're standing at the local butcher unsure of how many racks of ribs to buy, assume you need about a half rack per person. Although this number varies depending on the size of the racks, it's a safe bet that people will be satisfied with this amount. However, this is assuming you have some side dishes to pair with the ribs, plus some appetizers before the main course is ready.

This means that, if you're hosting a party for 20 people, assume you need 10 racks of ribs. However, use your best judgement here. While there isn't a huge size difference between baby back ribs and St. Louis ribs, the latter are a bit meatier, so consider adding an extra rack if cooking baby backs. If the ribs are super meaty, you might be able to get away with fewer than 10. If they're on the slimmer side, it wouldn't hurt to buy an extra rack or two for extra-hungry guests.