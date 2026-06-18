How Long Prime Rib Lasts In The Refrigerator

You've put in the work of choosing the best cut of prime rib at the grocery store and you're ready to start slathering it with the best prime rib herbs and spices before roasting it at home. Then, life gets in the way. If you've got a raw prime rib (also known as a beef rib roast) sitting in the fridge at home, you've got a little bit of time to get the roasting process started. According to FoodSafety.gov, beef rib roast stays good in the fridge for three to five days before it's past its prime.

If you don't think you'll get to your rib roast before you hit the end of the freshness window, you may not be completely out of luck. As long as it's not showing signs of spoilage, pop it into the freezer. Before you place it in the freezer, however, you may need to take a few steps to help it stay fresh. If your roast is vacuum-sealed already, you're good to go — simply place it in the freezer. If it isn't, vacuum seal it yourself if you can or wrap it up tightly in plastic wrap. Then, place it into a plastic freezer bag. Your roast will stay fresh in the freezer for anywhere from four months to a year. One important note: If your prime rib is already cooked, it'll stay good in the fridge for up to four days. In the freezer, you've got about three months.