What's The Average Lifespan Of A Mini Fridge?

From college dorms to hotel rooms, the mini fridge is a versatile, convenient, and beloved appliance that adds a bit of luxury wherever it goes. If you're thinking about purchasing a mini fridge, you might be wondering just how many years you can reasonably expect to get out of your investment. Typically, mini fridges last for five to 10 years. Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to help your mini fridge hold up over time.

When it comes to mini fridge maintenance, you'll want to follow many of the same practices you'd use to help maximize the lifespan of a standard-size fridge. Cleaning your mini fridge regularly is important, and taking some time to understand the best and worst practices for cleaning your fridge can help. You'll also want to make sure you keep your mini fridge in a cool area with plenty of airflow. When your fridge doesn't get enough airflow, the compressor has to work harder, which can generate heat and result in it failing before it would otherwise. This applies to the inside of the fridge as well. Avoid overcrowding items and blocking vents so air can flow and cool your items properly, without your fridge having to work overtime. You might need to use creative ways to organize your fridge with limited space, but it's well worth it to help you get more life out of your mini fridge.