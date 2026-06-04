This Cheap Pantry Staple Takes Scrambled Eggs To New Heights

When it comes to breakfast, scrambled eggs are just about as quintessential as you can get. But if you're still making them the same old way you always do, you could be missing out. See, scrambled eggs are tasty on their own (especially if you're well-versed in all the secrets for the best scrambled eggs), but the simplicity of the core recipe also serves as the perfect foundation for some quick and easy flavorful additions. You may have already heard about throwing in things like greens or other fresh veggies into your breakfast, but have you ever tried tossing in a small handful of chili seasoning directly to your eggs? This seasoning retails for less than $2 at Walmart and Kroger stores, and it's ideal for eggs despite being marketed for bean and meat dishes.

Similar to how a few dashes of hot sauce can give your eggs a flavorful zip, a touch of chili seasoning adds a kick of savory depth and spice that heightens the breakfast dish without overwhelming it. There are a lot of different things you can add to scrambled eggs, ranging from savory to tangy to light and fresh, and the cool thing about chili seasoning is that it pretty much complements it all. If you're unaccustomed to this kind of heat in your dishes, start with stirring in just a small sprinkle or two over your eggs as you're preparing them in the pan. This will help ensure that it's evenly placed, preventing too much heat in any one area.