Why McDonald's Stopped Using The Premade Burger Bin System

Before McDonald's arrived in 1948, the idea of walking up to a window, placing an order, and almost immediately being handed a bag with your food was fast-food fantasy. The small stand turned this fantasy into reality in part by pre-making its signature hamburgers and cheeseburgers, and dropping them down a chute where the cashier who took the order could grab your food and hand it right to you. As the menu grew, the chute received dividers to create the bin system that remained in place up to 1998. By that point, fast was no longer enough and customers began to expect personalized, fresh fast food, forcing McDonald's to abandon the bin system and replace it with what it called the Made for You system.

The menu of the original McDonald's (which is now a museum) consisted of only cheeseburger, hamburgers, fries, pie, shakes, and drinks. Places like In-N-Out figured out how to keep the menu simple and still offer customization through not-so-secret menus. McDonald's and other big chains, however, chose to expand menus to get new customers (do you remember the McDonald's McDLT?). Diversification is a popular move in the industry, but even now it's the original burgers that rank highly for McDonald's.

The old chutes became slanted warming bins or shelves with slots for the various burger types to fall into, plus one aptly named "special" slot for burgers with requests like no ketchup or extra pickles. As the special orders grew, pre-made burgers sat longer and customers became unhappy. Some were upset their special request meant waiting longer and others were convinced customers with special requests got fresher meals. People even made small special requests to bypass the bins: "This is where the 'ask for a modification to get a fresh one' trick came from," wrote one user on Reddit.