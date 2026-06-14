19 Affordable Wayfair Finds Perfect For Your Outdoor Kitchen
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From family gatherings to simple al fresco meals, an outdoor kitchen can become the heart of your home. If you live in a warm-weather climate, you may even find yourself using it more than your actual kitchen. What's particularly worth noting about outdoor kitchens is you can go big and fancy, or make the most of a simple cooking space and do it all simply by having the right accessories.
Before you light a burner or charcoal briquette, the first thing you should consider when planning an outdoor kitchen is how you'll use it. Will it be for large, raucous parties, or for gourmet-inspired get-togethers? Will it become where you cook daily, or will you use it for all of the above? This helps you be thoughtful about the types of accessories you may need, such as extra prep and storage space, spots to rest a beverage, or an extensive selection of cooking tools.
As with its indoor counterpart, outfitting an outdoor kitchen can be overwhelming, so we did the work for you. Here's pretty much everything you may need, from clever drink coolers that double as cocktail tables to lights that help you grill after dark. All the items on this list enhance your outdoor cooking experience while still keeping your budget in mind.
Latitude Run 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Bar Set
The Latitude Run Three-Piece Outdoor Patio Bar Set ($165.99) turns your simple outdoor kitchen into a full-on entertaining space. It includes two comfy padded stools and an open shelf design, which is perfect for storing drinks, glasses, and snacks. It's versatile enough that you can bring it inside and use it in the basement, or even the garage, as an entertaining space in cooler months.
Feasto 3-Shelf Multi-Functional Outdoor Grill Cart
While building an outdoor kitchen can get expensive, an easy, cheap option is to invest in a modestly priced grill cart that keeps all your cooking essentials neatly within reach, such as the Feasto Three-Shelf Multi-Functional Outdoor Grill Cart. It lists for $119.99, but at the time of publication was on sale for $90.99. It features multiple shelves, a pull-out spice rack, a magnetic tool holder, a paper towel holder, and a garbage bag hook. The wheeled design also makes it easy to move around as needed.
Cuisinart 3-Piece Grilling Tool Set with Grill Glove
Every outdoor kitchen needs to be outfitted with some great grill tools. The Cuisinart Three-Piece Grilling Tool Set, which lists for $34.99, has all the basics you want to keep within reach: grill tongs, spatula, fork, and a heat-resistant glove. Every item has convenient hooks for hanging.
Blackstone Professional 22-Piece Griddle Tool and Accessory Kit
If your grilling game is serious, invest in a bigger medley of accessories, such as the Blackstone Professional 22-Piece Griddle Tool and Accessory Kit. It lists for $89.99, but was on sale for $69.99 at the time of publication. We love that the set covers all types of outdoor cooking situations. All the tools, including two griddle spatulas, a griddle scraper, tongs, a basting brush, and a fork, have heat-resistant handles. There's also a utility apron and scouring pads included in the set, among other items.
Outset Grill Light
The nifty Outset Grill Light, which sells for just $19.99, ensures you don't have to limit your grilling to daylight hours. It has a powerful magnetic base so it can attach to almost anywhere on the grill. It's also waterproof, so even rain can't hold you back from the barbecue.
Blackstone Black Aluminum Pizza Peel
Whether you're new to outdoor pizza-making or already an old pizza pro, the Blackstone Black Aluminum Pizza Peel ($39.99) makes it effortless to launch and retrieve your pie. It has a perforated surface so extra flour falls from the crust, which helps the pizza cook more evenly.
Charbroil Gas2coal Performance Series 6 Burner Charcoal Tray
The Charbroil Gas2coal Performance Series Six Burner Charcoal Tray, which lists for $59.99 but at the time of publication was on sale for $50.99, helps give foods that tasty flavor that only comes from cooking over smoldering coals, but it's designed to use with your gas grill. The tray features ventilation holes so there's maximum air and flame distribution while you grill.
Winado 80 Quart Outdoor Rolling Cooler Cart Storage Cabinet
The Winado 80 Quart Outdoor Rolling Cooler Cart Storage Cabinet does double duty; not only can it keep drinks cold for up to 48 hours, you can also use it to keep food warm for up to eight hours. We suggest you get two so you can do both at the same time. The base has locking wheels so it can be moved anywhere the party is at. At full price, it lists for $204, but at the time of publication it's on sale for $130.98.
Mont Alpi MAPK Universal Outdoor Grill Pizza Making Converter Kit
Turn any grill into an outdoor pizza oven with the Mont Alpi MAPK Universal Outdoor Grill Pizza Making Converter Kit. The set includes an oversized pizza peel, Chicago-style pizza cutter, pizza stone, and a steel pizza stone rest. The only thing you need to provide is the ingredients. The kit lists for $148, but at the time of publication was on sale for $129.
Host Wine Freeze XL Cooling Cups
These festive-looking Host Wine Freeze XL Cooling Cups keep drinks chilled for around two hours. Put them in the freezer before your party to chill the built-in active cooling gel, then enjoy a drink that stays crisp and refreshing for longer than it takes you to finish it. The cups normally cost $64.99, but at time of publication were $40.99.
Certified International Talavera 11-Inch Heavy Weight Melamine Dinner Plates
The colorful Certified International Talavera 11-Inch Heavy Weight Melamine Dinner Plates are made of a durable material that's perfect for outdoor eating, plus you can pop them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. The set includes six plates, making them perfect for hosting two couples for a small dinner party. The set lists for $58.49, but at time of publication were $33.35.
Keter 32 Quart Pop Up Cocktail Side Table and Beverage Cooler Combo
If you live for outdoor entertaining, the Keter 32 Quart Pop Up Cocktail Side Table and Beverage Cooler Combo is a multipurpose must-have. It lists for $89.99, but at time of publication was on sale for $74.99. It has a pop-up bar table top with a cooler bottom that can keep up to 40 12-ounce cans ice cold. That means guests can easily grab a fresh drink while lounging. Then, push the top down, and you have a side table that can be placed next to a sofa. It's also made of weather-resistant resin, so it can go anywhere.
Cuisinart Outdoor Prep 'n Cook Table & Grill Stand
You could repurpose a stainless steel cart for an outdoor kitchen, or you could keep it simple and add the Cuisinart Outdoor Prep 'n Cook Table & Grill Stand, which lists for $299.99, for when you need more space for food prep and cooking. One side can hold portable grills, griddles, or pizza ovens, while the other side leaves plenty of space for holding food or plates. The prep side folds down when you need to store it.
Infuse 16-Inch Melamine Chip and Dip Platter
The durable Infuse 16-Inch Melamine Chip and Dip Platter, which sells for $24.99, holds plenty of chips and dip, but also resists chips and breaks, making it perfect for outdoor eating and entertaining. The design has a festive, summery feel that goes with most types of decor.
Blackstone Griddle Basting Covers
Use the versatile Blackstone Griddle Basting Covers to create an oven-like environment on the grill or griddle that reduces cooking time. They're perfect for everything from steaming vegetables to melting cheese on a burger. They list for $69.99, but at time of publication were on sale for $49.99.
Blackstone Griddle Tool Accessory Griddle/Grill Caddy
Keep griddle and grill tools and accessories organized and in one portable place. The Blackstone Griddle Tool Accessory Griddle/Grill Caddy, which sells for $51.94, has seven individual compartments, a paper towel holder, and a large handle for carrying it all.
Zwilling J.A. Henckels BBQ+ Stainless Steel Grill Basket
The Zwilling J.A. Henckels BBQ+ Stainless Steel Grill Basket, which lists for $44 but at the time of publication was on sale for $34.99, makes preparing smaller items or delicate foods, such as kebabs, a cinch. The perforated pattern allows for even heat and smoke distribution, and the baskets are stackable when not in use to save space.
Royal Gourmet Movable Kitchen Island Cart with Stainless Steel Countertop
The Royal Gourmet Movable Kitchen Island Cart with Stainless Steel Countertop can be used for all kinds of cooking jobs, from food and kitchen tool storage to food prep. It's compact, yet somehow holds it all, making it ideal as an extra storage piece you can pull out for larger events. At full price it's $285.99, but at the time of publication was on sale for $164.31.
Ebern Designs Haowen Plastic Platter
The versatile Ebern Designs Haowen Plastic Platter, which lists for $30.99, should last through any weather condition — it's made of plastic and vinyl, and is chip, warp, and tarnish resistant. The simple design means it can work with all styles of outdoor serving ware, plus it comes in an array of fun colors. Use it as extra large plates, or buy a bunch to hold snacks.