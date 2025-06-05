How To Repurpose A Stainless Steel Cart For An Outdoor Kitchen
When the summer season arrives, there's no better time to dust off the outdoor kitchen and enjoy a meal al fresco. (Don't forget to brush up on your outdoor dining etiquette.) No matter how big or small your outdoor cooking space is, it's never a bad idea to invest in more storage space for plates, bowls, grill trays, and more. Still, instead of spending thousands on additional counter space, on top of your custom grill or refrigerator, save money and time by repurposing a stainless steel cart for your outdoor kitchen instead.
Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or not, using a simple stainless steel cart to suit your outdoor cooking needs is a great idea as it's both easy to flip and functional. Most of these carts have a simple two-tiered design, which makes them very customizable. You can enjoy the cart as is, using both of its surfaces to store plates or condiments, transport food, and more. You can even use the top surface as a kitchen island or grill station — just make sure to lock the wheels in place before you break out the cutting board. For added stability, consider drilling a wooden board on top of the stainless steel surface. This also opens up more options for customization, as you can choose a stain for the top that ties the cart in with the rest of your kitchen.
Perfect your cart with baskets, hooks, bars, and more
Now, if you really want to flex those creative muscles, consider transforming your outdoor stainless steel cart even more by adding extra shelving, baskets, and rails. Repurpose a leftover shoe rack or bathroom organizer into added storage. Wicker baskets can be a clever storage solution for large bags, kitchen towels, oven mitts, or placemats. With the help of a drill and some screws, you can also adhere helpful add-ons like a towel bar or some hooks to the side of the cart. This is the perfect place to hang a paper towel roll, or even dangle a pair of tongs, spatulas, serving spoons, and more.
However you choose to customize your outdoor cart is up to you. Once you've imagined the perfect setup, make sure all the features of your cart are durable and fare well in outdoor weather. Clean your cart regularly to prevent mold growth, and keep it stored in a secure area during bouts of extreme weather. You may even want to invest in a protective cover for peace of mind. Once you've got it started, check out some other tips for building an outdoor kitchen.