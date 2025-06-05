How To Repurpose A Stainless Steel Cart For An Outdoor Kitchen

When the summer season arrives, there's no better time to dust off the outdoor kitchen and enjoy a meal al fresco. (Don't forget to brush up on your outdoor dining etiquette.) No matter how big or small your outdoor cooking space is, it's never a bad idea to invest in more storage space for plates, bowls, grill trays, and more. Still, instead of spending thousands on additional counter space, on top of your custom grill or refrigerator, save money and time by repurposing a stainless steel cart for your outdoor kitchen instead.

Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or not, using a simple stainless steel cart to suit your outdoor cooking needs is a great idea as it's both easy to flip and functional. Most of these carts have a simple two-tiered design, which makes them very customizable. You can enjoy the cart as is, using both of its surfaces to store plates or condiments, transport food, and more. You can even use the top surface as a kitchen island or grill station — just make sure to lock the wheels in place before you break out the cutting board. For added stability, consider drilling a wooden board on top of the stainless steel surface. This also opens up more options for customization, as you can choose a stain for the top that ties the cart in with the rest of your kitchen.