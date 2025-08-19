Building An Outdoor Kitchen Can Get Expensive. Here's An Easy Way To Do It Cheaply

Gone are the days when al-fresco cooking meant only a solitary grill balanced on patio pavers in the backyard and dining options limited to slightly overcooked hot dogs and slightly undercooked burgers. These days, home cooks can practically bring their whole kitchen outside. That once-solitary grill can now be surrounded by beautiful cabinets, countertops, appliances, and amenities to give you the full culinary experience out in the fresh air. But while outdoor kitchens are created on a variety of budgets (on average, around $6,300 to $27,000 — but with a wide margin in both directions), it's easy to find yourself going over your allocation in the midst of all the options. So Michel Hidalgo, director of BBQGuys PRO Sales, gave Chowhound a few essential, exclusive tips for reducing your outdoor kitchen expenses.

One of the first things to consider when planning an outdoor kitchen is the design. You have to appraise not only how much space you have but also how the kitchen should be oriented — then stay realistic and specific about what you really need. Hidalgo says to decide how you'll actually use the kitchen, whether for big parties, laidback family lounging, or anything in between, then choose the features and appliances you'll use regularly and avoid those you won't. "Think about how many people you typically cook for, how often you'll be grilling or dining outside, and whether you truly need a full setup or just a few key components," says Hidalgo. "A thoughtful plan tailored to your specific lifestyle can significantly reduce costs without sacrificing functionality."