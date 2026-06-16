The Mid-Atlantic Seafood Chain Frying Up Giant Fish Sandwiches For Hungry Customers
Fish sandwiches are all the rage these days. Many fast food chains in the country make pretty good versions of a fried fish sandwich, whether it's cod at Culver's, pollock at McDonald's, or some other type of white fish. But, sometimes, it's the smaller, regional chains that know how to prepare an even better fish sandwich — and Skrimp Shack fits that bill.
With 12 locations in Virginia and two in North Carolina, Skrimp Shack is a textbook regional chain. After opening the first location in Newport News, Virginia, in 2011, founders Mitch and Stacey Hartman started cooking up great seafood, including what became known as the "Fattest Fish Samwich in town," per its website. Many locations later, Skrimp Shack changed ownership, and built on the brand and menu that the restaurant chain established.
The Fat Flounder and Big Cat "samwiches" are still the star of the show, but it doesn't stop there. Specific offerings vary across locations, but Skrimp Shack also serves fish sandwiches featuring whiting, haddock, and mahi mahi — all in the $8 to $14 range. Other menu options include crab cake sandwiches, po' boys, seafood tacos, softshell crabs, and baskets that include shrimp, fish, oysters, scallops, and chicken served with a side of fries.
Skrimp Shack is a can't-miss chain for fried seafood lovers
Locals love Skrimp Shack and all of its fried food options. The small chain is rated around 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor and 3.9 stars on Yelp, depending on location. A lot of comments praise the service, quality, and freshness of the food, as well as the extremely generous portion sizes that are still budget friendly. A Tripadvisor reviewer said they had been wanting to try Skrimp Shack for a long time and weren't disappointed, adding, "I ordered the shrimp basket with fries. There were a dozen large, lightly breaded shrimp and the fries were crisp, not oily. The price is reasonable." Another Tripadvisor commenter says, "Very tasty food. It was clean, fast, and friendly."
A Yelp reviewer also loves Skrimp Shack: "This is hands down THE TASTE YOU ARE LOOKING FOR!!! The fried fish and the potato salad is the best I've had in a long time!" Other Yelpers also talk about the freshness of the chain's food and that it comes out hot with large portions. One Yelp reviewer ordered the dinner-sized spicy shrimp basket and said it came with 20 pieces of lightly breaded shrimp and plenty of french fries.
Giant sandwiches and hot, freshly prepared seafood seems to make Skrimp Shack a seafood lover's dream — especially if you enjoy fried food. It's all there, from the fish and seafood to the chicken and po' boys to fried sides, such as okra, hushpuppies, and french fries. If all that sounds appetizing, then Skrimp Shack is a must-visit location if you live in, or are passing through, Virginia or North Carolina.