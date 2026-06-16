The Mid-Atlantic Seafood Chain Frying Up Giant Fish Sandwiches For Hungry Customers

Fish sandwiches are all the rage these days. Many fast food chains in the country make pretty good versions of a fried fish sandwich, whether it's cod at Culver's, pollock at McDonald's, or some other type of white fish. But, sometimes, it's the smaller, regional chains that know how to prepare an even better fish sandwich — and Skrimp Shack fits that bill.

With 12 locations in Virginia and two in North Carolina, Skrimp Shack is a textbook regional chain. After opening the first location in Newport News, Virginia, in 2011, founders Mitch and Stacey Hartman started cooking up great seafood, including what became known as the "Fattest Fish Samwich in town," per its website. Many locations later, Skrimp Shack changed ownership, and built on the brand and menu that the restaurant chain established.

The Fat Flounder and Big Cat "samwiches" are still the star of the show, but it doesn't stop there. Specific offerings vary across locations, but Skrimp Shack also serves fish sandwiches featuring whiting, haddock, and mahi mahi — all in the $8 to $14 range. Other menu options include crab cake sandwiches, po' boys, seafood tacos, softshell crabs, and baskets that include shrimp, fish, oysters, scallops, and chicken served with a side of fries.