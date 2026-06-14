New To Cooking? Use This Helpful Timing Tip To Guide Your Meals

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For newbies, cooking is a daunting task, whether it's for your family or just for yourself. You pull up a recipe that promises you'll be eating in 30 minutes, but an hour later you're stressed out over looking for a spatula and wondering if your food is burning. If you're new to cooking, the best thing you can do to lower your stress is create a "beginner buffer" to give you the time you need to learn to cook. To do that, just double the time you see in the recipe's headnotes. For example, if it's a 30-minute recipe, set aside an hour for it. You'll save yourself lots of frustration while you're learning, and over time, you'll get closer to the printed time.

There are several reasons beginners often need this buffer. The cooks writing or developing a recipe usually have some cooking experience and have prepared this meal several times before sharing it with the public. Their kitchen layout is second nature to them, and they have a muscle memory for where utensils, pans, small appliances, and other tools are stored. They prep the tools needed and all the ingredients ahead of time. Then, there are the finer points of cooking. These include things like understanding heat and thinking a few steps ahead. Those come with experience, so a beginner buffer helps you avoid getting too hung up on it and focus on the things you can control.