Why Soda Makers Ditched Reusable Glass Bottles In Favor Of Plastic

Coca-Cola is not only the current leader in soft drinks, but is also a pioneer in that industry — going back to 1899, when it franchised its product to regional bottlers so Coke could go beyond old-fashioned soda pop shops. Alongside Pepsi, it also led the transition from those reusable glass bottles to the single-use plastic bottles of today. There were several reasons behind the change to plastic, but every change was ultimately ruled by one pursuit: increased profits. And plastic accomplished that in several ways.

For starters, plastic was cheaper to produce compared to glass bottles. Even mass-produced glass bottles incurred heavy costs because they required more materials and more care during transport. Plastic bottles, on the other hand, could be manufactured at a faster rate and used fewer raw materials in production. Regional bottlers were happy with the switch because it reduced production costs and shipping costs, as plastic was lighter to transport and didn't need as much protection as glass. And finally, there was the bottle return system. An entire network of soft drink manufacturers, bottling companies, consumers, and refilling stations was made obsolete thanks to the perceived disposability of plastic. Beyond cost-cutting, other benefits of switching to plastic were used to sway the public in the transition.