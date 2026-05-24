The 10 Best Ways To Upcycle Plastic Bottles (That You'll Actually Use)

We've all been there: holding raw spaghetti, trying to work out exactly how much pasta is needed for the family dinner. Somehow, no matter how much you put back in the package, there still ends up being a mountain of cooked spaghetti.

What you need is a reliable, objective way to measure spaghetti, and an empty plastic water bottle is the perfect solution. The neck of a standard water bottle is fairly narrow, and the amount of spaghetti you can fit through it equates to roughly one adult portion of the pasta. To test this hack's worthiness, grab a handful of spaghetti that you would assume is a one-person portion and compare it to the mouth of the plastic bottle. It might surprise you how much is left behind in your hand.

If you are cooking for a large group, it's even more difficult to judge the quantity yourself, so spending a few extra minutes measuring out individual portions can save you cooking way more than you need. Once you have measured the perfect portion, check out these spaghetti cooking tips to make sure the final dish is beautifully cooked and delicious.