Not Brioche Or Potato Buns: Use This Savory Bread For Unforgettable Burgers
When it comes to summer cookouts, there's no doubt that juicy, flavorful burgers bathed in compound butter are the star of the show. There's also no doubt that nothing ruins a good burger faster than a lackluster bun. After all, not every bun is hearty enough to hold a robust beef burger without falling apart. Some remedy this issue by getting fancy pretzel buns, or using ciabatta bread, but the best handheld layer for your burger may be hiding in your freezer at this very moment: garlic bread.
Buttery-crisp on the outside, tender inside, with a beautifully astringent bite from the eponymous garlic and additional herbs, this popular side is the perfect way to take your favorite burger from banal to brilliant in a matter of seconds. The savory garlic is the perfect complement to the richness of a beef burger, not to mention the gorgeous crunch of garlic bread soaks up some of that extra juiciness and adds a tempting texture to every bite.
Of course, the success of this hack depends on finding the best store-bought garlic bread, or making your own to ensure the tastiest bite. You can further guarantee this by making your garlic bread on the grill instead of in your oven. That way, the bread takes on the same beautifully smoky char as the burger, further unifying the two. You can even choose whether to melt your favorite cheese onto the meat or the bread; both options work equally well.
Garlic bread plus burger equals a new spin on a classic
If you'd like to try this hack, but only have ordinary hamburger buns on hand, you can easily give it a try by turning the buns into individual portions of garlic bread. These standard buns aren't great for bigger, gourmet burgers, but they're inexpensive, versatile, and can still pack big flavor into an average-sized burger. Just add butter, minced garlic, and toast on the grill until crisp and fragrant. For bigger burgers, a Texas toast-style garlic bread offers more structural integrity.
Next comes the question of toppings. You can definitely go classic tomato, lettuce, and pickle, but we'd skip the ketchup and yellow mustard; they could muddle the flavors in garlic bread. Instead, try simple, unexpected condiment combinations to top your burger that complement garlic and beef alike. Chipotle ranch is a delicious option, as are stone ground, Dijon, or hot honey mustards. These condiments go well with elevated toppings such as sauteed mushrooms or sundried tomatoes.
Possibly the most important consideration on a garlic bread burger is the cheese. It shouldn't get lost, but it shouldn't overshadow the other flavors either. Smoked Gouda is practically the perfect choice since its bacon-y butteriness feels handcrafted for this flavor combo. Aged cheddar works great, too; it brings meat and bread together with ease, but you can also go with a soft melting cheese, such as smoked mozzarella, or even triple creme Brie for a punch of richness.