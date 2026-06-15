Not Brioche Or Potato Buns: Use This Savory Bread For Unforgettable Burgers

When it comes to summer cookouts, there's no doubt that juicy, flavorful burgers bathed in compound butter are the star of the show. There's also no doubt that nothing ruins a good burger faster than a lackluster bun. After all, not every bun is hearty enough to hold a robust beef burger without falling apart. Some remedy this issue by getting fancy pretzel buns, or using ciabatta bread, but the best handheld layer for your burger may be hiding in your freezer at this very moment: garlic bread.

Buttery-crisp on the outside, tender inside, with a beautifully astringent bite from the eponymous garlic and additional herbs, this popular side is the perfect way to take your favorite burger from banal to brilliant in a matter of seconds. The savory garlic is the perfect complement to the richness of a beef burger, not to mention the gorgeous crunch of garlic bread soaks up some of that extra juiciness and adds a tempting texture to every bite.

Of course, the success of this hack depends on finding the best store-bought garlic bread, or making your own to ensure the tastiest bite. You can further guarantee this by making your garlic bread on the grill instead of in your oven. That way, the bread takes on the same beautifully smoky char as the burger, further unifying the two. You can even choose whether to melt your favorite cheese onto the meat or the bread; both options work equally well.