How To Cut A Whole Ribeye Into Multiple Steaks Like A Pro

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Out of the many steak cuts available, ribeye is one of the best, thanks to its versatility, rich flavor, and (when cooked properly) ultra-tender texture. But there's a reason it's often associated with fine dining: it isn't cheap. One way to lower the cost while still enjoying this meat is to purchase a whole ribeye and cut individual steaks yourself. Chowhound spoke with Brad Baych, a professional butcher and author of "Primal Cuts: A Butcher's Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef," to learn more about best practices for cutting a whole ribeye.

One of your first considerations will be the knife you use. Baych recommends a 10-inch breaking knife or a larger chef's knife. "Look for a stainless steel knife, that way it is very durable and easy to keep sharp," he says. Before cutting, also double check that your knife is sharp. "A sharp knife is essential to cut nice looking steaks," Baych says. "If you are trying to saw through the meat, you will be left with jagged uneven cuts." The ends of your whole ribeye may be uneven as well, so start by squaring them with your knife so that each steak is flat on both sides — an essential step for the steak to cook evenly.

Considerations from there, are up to individual preference. You may want to trim more or less fat from the steak (Baych prefers to remove quite a bit); and different people prefer different thicknesses in their steak. But as a general starting point, Baych recommends 1 ¼ inches. A whole ribeye can vary in weight, from 8 to over 15 pounds. The number of steaks you'll end up with largely depends on the thickness of the cuts; however, you could be getting about 10 to 12 steaks on average.