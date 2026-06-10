How To Choose The Best Pork Belly For Cookout-Worthy BBQ Burnt Ends

Cookouts are proof that people like eating good food while partaking in good conversation. Sure, you can make the crispiest pork belly with an air fryer, but where's the fun in that? To make every cookout a success, pork belly burnt ends are practically an essential. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Christie Vanover, champion pitmaster and certified BBQ judge, for tips on how to pick the best pork belly to make sure those burnt ends are a hit.

Vanover, who's also the founder of Girls Can Grill, advised to "look for a pork belly slab that is about an inch thick. Some stores carry thinner bellies, but it's harder to get even cubes when they're thin." She also recommended keeping an eye out for a slab without skin. It will cut down your prep time, and you don't have to worry about removing the skin evenly yourself. "Lastly, don't stress about finding a full slab. It's easier to work with smaller portions, unless you're feeding a big crowd," Vanover added.

Another thing to keep in mind is that while pork belly usually comes with a large fat percentage, there are leaner cuts available, which won't result in as juicy a bite. So, make sure to choose a fatty pork belly if you want all that flavor. Fat is a major flavor contributor, and it makes other flavors even fuller. That's why, for instance, a tastier soup requires fat, as it breaks down and mingles with other ingredients, which in turn creates a pleasant change in flavor, texture, and smell. And when pork belly is smoked, you get deeper flavor nuances, which might change how you enjoy the slab forever.