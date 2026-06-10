How To Choose The Best Pork Belly For Cookout-Worthy BBQ Burnt Ends
Cookouts are proof that people like eating good food while partaking in good conversation. Sure, you can make the crispiest pork belly with an air fryer, but where's the fun in that? To make every cookout a success, pork belly burnt ends are practically an essential. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Christie Vanover, champion pitmaster and certified BBQ judge, for tips on how to pick the best pork belly to make sure those burnt ends are a hit.
Vanover, who's also the founder of Girls Can Grill, advised to "look for a pork belly slab that is about an inch thick. Some stores carry thinner bellies, but it's harder to get even cubes when they're thin." She also recommended keeping an eye out for a slab without skin. It will cut down your prep time, and you don't have to worry about removing the skin evenly yourself. "Lastly, don't stress about finding a full slab. It's easier to work with smaller portions, unless you're feeding a big crowd," Vanover added.
Another thing to keep in mind is that while pork belly usually comes with a large fat percentage, there are leaner cuts available, which won't result in as juicy a bite. So, make sure to choose a fatty pork belly if you want all that flavor. Fat is a major flavor contributor, and it makes other flavors even fuller. That's why, for instance, a tastier soup requires fat, as it breaks down and mingles with other ingredients, which in turn creates a pleasant change in flavor, texture, and smell. And when pork belly is smoked, you get deeper flavor nuances, which might change how you enjoy the slab forever.
Make your pork belly burnt ends as tasty as they can be
Pork belly burnt ends are usually diced into small pieces, so the heat pierces through the interior quicker. Also called meat candy, these tasty bites are coveted by many carnivores for their satisfying bark. And if you find pork belly with good marbling, you're really in for a treat, as it will help result in an even more succulent bite.
To get the best flavor, smoke the pork belly at a low temperature for a long time to allow the fat to really break down and melt into each piece. "It's important to let all of that fat render, so that it's soft instead of chewy," Christie Vanover told us. This method also allows the meat to thoroughly soak in all the delightful notes from the wood pellets, creating an irresistible smoky finish. Some enticing options are cherry wood, hickory, or maple.
Because of its fat content, pork belly can survive a slow and steady smoke without drying out, and that's truly the beauty of it. It's a good idea to properly use a meat thermometer to correctly gauge the meat's internal temperature — unless you're a pork belly pro with exemplary instincts. Otherwise, the thermometer is your best friend, as you'd need to smoke the burnt ends until the internal temperature reaches between 200 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. The entire process can take as long as five hours, but the result will be worth it.