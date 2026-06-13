How Much A 4-Piece McNuggets Cost At McDonald's In The '80s Vs 2026
Everyone knows the annoying effect of inflation. Over time, prices go up and up and up, and we all just get accustomed to it without a thought. Naturally, fast food restaurants aren't immune from the effects of inflation, and McDonald's — the largest fast food chain in the U.S. — certainly fits that bill. So, when you nostalgically look back at the Mickey D's menu from the 1980s, you might long for some of those 1980s prices.
McDonald's famous Chicken McNuggets were introduced into all of the chain's domestic restaurants in 1983. Around that time, you could purchase a basic four piece McNugget for just $1.30. Depending on location, you could also order a six-piece McNuggets for $1.39, nine pieces for $1.99, and 20 pieces for just $3.99. At the same time, you could order McD's famous fries for just 59 cents or 77 cents, based on size. Compared to today's costs, those prices are incredible.
Speaking of today's prices, you can purchase the same four-piece McNuggets for $2.69. Six pieces go for $3.79, and 20 pieces cost $9.59. While that's definitely a price increase, it's actually not bad when you adjust those 1980s prices for inflation using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator. That four piece would cost $4.26 today solely based on inflation, the six piece should go for $4.55, and the massive 20-piece order would sell for $13.06. So, while the prices are still higher, good on McDonald's for at least not using inflation as an excuse to make its menu even more expensive for the average customer.
How has McDonald's adjusted to inflation over the decades?
The Chicken McNuggets are one thing, but all this talk of rising food prices at fast food chains got us thinking. While McDonald's has done a good job of keeping its nugget pricing in check over the decades, what about some of its other famous menu items? We're thinking of the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Filet-O-Fish, and those classic french fries. So let's take a closer look.
Back in the '80s, the beloved Big Mac cost just $1.35. Today, you can order it for $6.49, but adjust for inflation and it should cost just under $4.50. The Quarter Pounder with Cheese follows a similar trend: $1.40 in the 1980s, $6.49 now, with a $4.58 price tag if it was based solely on inflation. The Filet-O-Fish, another McDonald's classic, only cost 95 cents in the 1980s. Today, you pay $5.99 for the sandwich alone, which is well above the $3.11 mark it should cost for inflation purposes. Finally, those classic french fries, which you could buy a large size of for 77 cents 40 years ago, now cost $4.59, well above the inflation adjusted price of just more than $2.50.
The moral of the story? While McDonald's has kept its Chicken McNugget prices in check over time, many of its other popular menu items cost a lot more than the natural price increase that inflation brings. We might long for the days of $1.30 four-piece McNuggets and 77-cent french fries, but those 1980s prices aren't coming back. You can still enjoy these fast food items, but make sure your budget is prepared for the cost.