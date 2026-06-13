How Much A 4-Piece McNuggets Cost At McDonald's In The '80s Vs 2026

Everyone knows the annoying effect of inflation. Over time, prices go up and up and up, and we all just get accustomed to it without a thought. Naturally, fast food restaurants aren't immune from the effects of inflation, and McDonald's — the largest fast food chain in the U.S. — certainly fits that bill. So, when you nostalgically look back at the Mickey D's menu from the 1980s, you might long for some of those 1980s prices.

McDonald's famous Chicken McNuggets were introduced into all of the chain's domestic restaurants in 1983. Around that time, you could purchase a basic four piece McNugget for just $1.30. Depending on location, you could also order a six-piece McNuggets for $1.39, nine pieces for $1.99, and 20 pieces for just $3.99. At the same time, you could order McD's famous fries for just 59 cents or 77 cents, based on size. Compared to today's costs, those prices are incredible.

Speaking of today's prices, you can purchase the same four-piece McNuggets for $2.69. Six pieces go for $3.79, and 20 pieces cost $9.59. While that's definitely a price increase, it's actually not bad when you adjust those 1980s prices for inflation using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator. That four piece would cost $4.26 today solely based on inflation, the six piece should go for $4.55, and the massive 20-piece order would sell for $13.06. So, while the prices are still higher, good on McDonald's for at least not using inflation as an excuse to make its menu even more expensive for the average customer.