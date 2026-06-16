Green Vs Black Label Jack Daniel's: What's The Difference?

Jack Daniel's is arguably the most famous American whiskey brand with a fascinating history and an extensive line of products with something for nearly every budget and taste. Its best-seller is Old No. 7 with its signature black label. But have you seen Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 with a green label? No, I'm not talking about the green-label Bonded Rye or Tennessee Apple. The now-discontinued Green Label is still Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 whiskey with a slight variation: age. Actually, perceived age, as the barrels used to make both are the same age but aging at different rates.

That last statement may sound confusing when you first read it, so let me explain. The whiskey used for Old No. 7 is aged in oak barrels for at least four years in Jack Daniel's barrel houses, which hold thousands of barrels, multiple levels high. Green Label Jack is made using barrels from the lower levels, where temperatures are cooler and fluctuate less than higher levels. As a result, the whiskey in these barrels ages slowly. Black Label Jack Daniel's uses barrels from multiple levels and barrel houses to achieve the classic look, aroma, and taste Jack Daniel's fans love.