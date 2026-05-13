'Never Get To Work Too Early' — The Story Behind Jack Daniel's Untimely Death

Jack Daniel (of Tennessee whiskey fame) is a legend of the distilling world, having crafted one of the world's most popular whiskies (Jack Daniel's Old No. 7). However, his death was decidedly less than legendary, because depending on how you look at it, he died from kicking a safe in a moment of rage.

Daniel died in 1911 at the age of 61, but the story starts around five years earlier at Daniel's distillery. One morning, Daniel was the first in the door for the day at the distillery. Unsure of the combination to a safe in the office, he tried a few options, and angry at being unable to open it, he kicked it hard enough to break his big toe.

Things got worse from there: His toe became infected, and considering this was a couple of decades before the discovery of antibiotics, treatments were limited. It's now sometimes joked that he could have helped stop the infection by dipping his toe in whiskey. The infection spread up through his foot and leg, which needed to be amputated: Yet it was too late, and gangrene spread throughout his body, eventually costing Daniel his life. Fittingly, his last words are rumored to have been "one last drink, please," although there's little to back this up. The safe still exists in the Lynchburg, Tennessee, distillery (now a museum) to this day, with the moral of the story now immortalized as "never go to work too early," according to the Jack Daniel's website.