Go To This Steakhouse Chain For The Most Affordable Ribeye Around

Ribeye steak is often regarded as one of the best steak cuts because of its marbling, which offers tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture and a rich flavor once it's cooked. That said, ribeye's demand also means it's usually one of the most expensive steak cuts on the menu. If you want to indulge in this cut without breaking the bank, your best bet is to look for an affordable steakhouse chain; chains know how to cook ribeye, but they don't charge an arm and a leg. For the cheapest ribeye, visit Texas Roadhouse — it's substantially less expensive than any other chain steakhouse we found.

Prices vary by location, but to find the best steakhouse prices, we used Houston, Texas, as home base. If a chain didn't have a Houston location, we used the nearest possible location to Houston. A 12-ounce boneless ribeye at Texas Roadhouse here costs $23.99 and comes with two sides. You can choose from plenty of free side dish options, such as mashed potatoes, chili, or green beans, or you can upgrade to macaroni and cheese for an extra $1. With hundreds of Texas Roadhouse locations, there's a good chance you live near one. If you don't, there are a few other options for an affordable steak.