This Type Of BBQ Beef Rib Seasoning Blend Wins Over Every Cookout
Using a grill or a smoker can take some practice, but the final result is always worth it. Of course, you can recreate that delicious smoky flavor using other methods, but there's nothing quite like the taste and texture that barbecuing meat this way provides. Beef ribs are a meat that, when barbecued, achieve a perfect fall-apart texture and mouthwatering flavor. If you've never cooked beef ribs, the most important thing to note is that they are not handled the same as pork ribs. Unlike the typical sugar-based seasoning rub you may use for BBQ pork ribs, the blend that works best for beef is a little different. For rich and flavorful BBQ beef ribs, use a pepper-based seasoning blend instead.
While there are various tips to achieve mouthwatering beef ribs, the seasoning you use is a major factor in the final result. Beef is naturally rich in savory flavor, which is why a seasoning base that pairs well with the meat's umami taste, rather than masks it, works best. The sweet, sugary rub used for pork ribs would not only clash with that inherent flavor, but it can also turn bitter and burn fast. Beef ribs take longer to cook than pork, so using a sugar-forward seasoning blend increases the potential of scorching the meat and ruining its taste. Pepper-based rubs are also better for adding a crust to your beef ribs that you won't get using sugar.
How to season your beef ribs the right way
The key to the delicious finish of BBQ beef ribs is all in the preparation. To season your beef ribs, use a base of coarse black pepper, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and very little sugar. You could even season your ribs simply with just black pepper and salt, as the meat has a strong umami flavor on its own and doesn't really need much else.
It's best to season your beef ribs right before cooking so that pepper's fragrance is preserved. It also helps create a nice bark on your ribs, which is the delicious crust that forms on the outside of the meat. Smoking your beef ribs requires a low-and-slow method, although you can cook them quicker on the grill. Your smoker should be set at around 225 degrees Fahrenheit, and the meat will take five to ten hours depending on your smoker, exact temperature, and the rack of ribs. A grill typically requires a higher temperature and can cook the ribs in three to four hours.
Regardless of the method you choose, wrap your ribs in foil and let them sit for some time before serving. Even with such a simple seasoning combination, your beef ribs will turn out smoky and peppery with the perfect fork-tender texture.