This Award-Winning BBQ Sauce Brand Is Also An Iconic Missouri Staple

For an authentic taste of Missouri history, one need look no further than Wicker's. Founded in 1947, just two years after the end of World War II, the brand became a household name and a legend in the grilling world; now, it's found in over 1,400 stores and countless homes nationwide. Wicker's American-made barbecue sauce has won regional, national, and international awards.

The company was started as a weekend barbecue shack in Hornersville, Missouri, by W. C. "Peck" Wicker, a local bus driver and school cafeteria worker. U.S. Air Force service members stationed nearby were among the many who frequented the eatery, and Wicker's owes much of its early success to them, as its popularity grew whenever airmen got reassigned or retired and told more people about Peck's barbecue. The business started receiving lots of mail orders, and, well, the rest is history.

Peck hand-mixed the sauces himself in those early days in the 1950s. Later, Wicker's made a game-changing upgrade by acquiring a couple of large, electric motor-powered tubs with a combined capacity of 300 gallons, which enabled much more efficient production. Grocery stores throughout the mid-South bought jars of Wicker's sauce by the box.

While the company is no longer owned by the original family, their successors have continued using the old handwritten recipe, which is still kept safely locked away in a bank to protect the brand's secret. To this day, Wicker's still mixes its sauces in those same vats from the '50s, and the production facility is a mere 50 yards from the original barbecue shack that started it all.