The Common Mistake Ruining Your Potato Salad's Texture

Potato salad often looks so simple sitting on a picnic table on a lovely day, but it actually takes a fair amount of time, precision, and even space to make it look this easy. Our old-fashioned potato salad recipe, for example, calls for 3 pounds of chopped Yukon Gold potatoes. Boiling such a big batch requires that time, precision, and space right off the bat. So you want to get it right to begin with to avoid sinking all of that effort. And starting your potatoes in a big pot of cold water is just the right first step to avoid any texture mishaps later on.

Just like how starting scrambled eggs in a cold pan provides better temperature control, starting your potato salad spuds in cold water also helps to promote more even cooking. Potatoes are dense, and even when they've already been cut, it takes a little while to properly heat their interiors. Their surface area, however, will obviously begin cooking as soon as it hits boiling water. So, if you start your potatoes in boiling water, you will very likely end up with a textural disaster: overcooked, mushy outsides and undercooked-to-raw, unpalatably firm insides. Were you to continue on with these improperly boiled taters, each bite of your potato salad would be more confusing than the last. Starting the potatoes in cold water helps everything come up to temperature all at once, instead, for a consistent forkful every time.