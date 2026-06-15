Shred Cabbage This Way For Cookout-Worthy Coleslaw

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No cookout is complete without a bowl of coleslaw that steals the attention. While cabbage doesn't have to be involved in your coleslaw set-up, it's a must for a more classic and familiar-tasting dish. If you truly want to make an impression, your prep begins before you season your cabbage or stir in your creamy mayo — it starts with the way you shred your ingredients. Get your hands on a vegetable peeler for the best coleslaw results this summer.

While shredding cabbage with a knife is a go-to option for many, choosing to let your peeler be the star of the show has several benefits. Firstly, your coleslaw benefits from neater and more uniformly sliced cabbage when you use a peeler rather than a knife. While some coleslaw mistakes are easy to fix, there's not much that can save a homemade coleslaw full of chunky cabbage. And it's not just about the aesthetics, either (though it doesn't hurt for the coleslaw to look as pretty as it tastes). When you rupture cabbage leaves, you break the cell walls, which ultimately leads to veg that absorbs the dressing entirely. Peelers help create thinner slices, which supports absorption of liquids even more. This means less chewing and a finer, more consistent texture.

Some opt for a mandoline as their choice slicer. This is a quicker method that can be adjusted to the level of thinness you desire. Peelers, however, tend to be cheaper and are considerably less of a safety hazard.