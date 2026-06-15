Shred Cabbage This Way For Cookout-Worthy Coleslaw
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No cookout is complete without a bowl of coleslaw that steals the attention. While cabbage doesn't have to be involved in your coleslaw set-up, it's a must for a more classic and familiar-tasting dish. If you truly want to make an impression, your prep begins before you season your cabbage or stir in your creamy mayo — it starts with the way you shred your ingredients. Get your hands on a vegetable peeler for the best coleslaw results this summer.
While shredding cabbage with a knife is a go-to option for many, choosing to let your peeler be the star of the show has several benefits. Firstly, your coleslaw benefits from neater and more uniformly sliced cabbage when you use a peeler rather than a knife. While some coleslaw mistakes are easy to fix, there's not much that can save a homemade coleslaw full of chunky cabbage. And it's not just about the aesthetics, either (though it doesn't hurt for the coleslaw to look as pretty as it tastes). When you rupture cabbage leaves, you break the cell walls, which ultimately leads to veg that absorbs the dressing entirely. Peelers help create thinner slices, which supports absorption of liquids even more. This means less chewing and a finer, more consistent texture.
Some opt for a mandoline as their choice slicer. This is a quicker method that can be adjusted to the level of thinness you desire. Peelers, however, tend to be cheaper and are considerably less of a safety hazard.
Tips for shredding your cabbage to perfection using a peeler
There are several easy ways to elevate your coleslaw, but don't underestimate the effects of expertly shredded cabbage. You could try using a cabbage-specific peeler, like the KESILI Cabbage Peeler, which provides extra width to accommodate for the entire cabbage head. It's the best option if you want to shred your cabbage without cutting it into smaller shapes. Otherwise, a standard Y-shaped peeler is another option. It's also best to choose a cabbage that is heavy, with tightly compacted leaves, rather than one that is gappy with lots of air space. You'll have a much easier time peeling it this way.
Once you've chosen your cabbage and peeler, it's important to remove the outer exposed layers of the cabbage, which are usually too thick for coleslaw and trickier to shred. Remember to cut the core, too; this part is too fibrous for your slaw. Your best bet is to cut the cabbage into quarters and glide the peeler in a downwards motion. You'll want to shred the cabbage from the flat side and slowly peel until you reach the point where the cabbage gets too small to continue. If you choose to, you can use a knife to finish slicing this tiny section. The method is quick and uncomplicated even for newbie cooks — just remember to use a sharp peeler to really slice through your cabbage like an expert.